Happy Masks spark back-to-school frenzy | Los Angeles Times

Franklin Shaddy, assistant professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at UCLA Anderson School of Management, believes there’s a “keeping up with the Joneses” element to the company’s popularity. After all, there are other viable mask options — the Wirecutter story praised a handful of other brands. But those don’t have the same buzz.

COVID cases rise among unvaccinated youth, Latinos | Los Angeles Times

The numbers in L.A. County and statewide seem to have started to stabilize in recent weeks, said Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Potentially that’s a sign that things may be slowly starting to move in the right direction,” Brewer said. Whether COVID-19 resurges in the fall — a common characteristic of viruses spread by respiratory droplets — will depend on vaccination rates and other protective steps such as masks and distancing.

Lake Tahoe suffocates with smoke | New York Times

“This is what climate change looks like,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the Nature Conservancy. “It’s overlapping crises. People try to escape one crisis and stumble into another one.”

We’re burying our kids in debt | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Eleni Schirmir) For Philadelphia teacher Freda Anderson, setting up her classroom involves clearing plaster, dust and paint chips from tables, chairs and desks. Somewhere, a leak has allowed water to seep through the walls. Years of deferred maintenance have caused dust and paint chips to scatter across the room. This debris is not just a brazen reminder of state abandonment of public education — it is an active vector of harm.

Remembering UCLA education professor Mike Rose | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

Mike Rose, a UCLA professor, writer, and advocate for educational justice, died earlier this month at age 77. In his books and in the classroom, Rose was known for chronicling the transformative power of learning, something he believed everyone was capable of, regardless of their race, status or background. (UCLA’s Christina Christie Wasserman was interviewed.)

Honest communication in the age of ghosting | Wall Street Journal

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) Hate wondering and waiting? We all do. That’s why it’s important to let people in your personal and professional life know when to expect to hear from you, and also to say what you mean, clearly and kindly, even when it isn’t what they want to hear. As a clinical psychologist, I’ve seen that many people find the prospect of disappointing someone so cringeworthy that they prefer to skip a potentially awkward exchange and just disappear — a practice popularly known as “ghosting.”

States pull back on COVID data amid delta surge | California Healthline

Prison data has been removed or reduced in several states, according to the UCLA School of Law’s COVID Behind Bars Data Project, which tracks the spread of COVID in prisons, jails and detention facilities. The group said Alaska provides only monthly updates on COVID cases in such facilities, while Florida stopped reporting new data in June.

Reducing lead in plumbing fixtures | Daily Breeze

Lead is a highly toxic metal especially dangerous to kids and youth whose body and brains are still growing. Even low levels can stunt children’s physical, intellectual and behavioral development, according to Alice Kuo, a professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at UCLA.

I had cancer: Do I need a third COVID vaccine shot? | AARP

Gary Schiller has been inundated with inquiries from cancer patients about whether they should get an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. “There is not a day that goes by that we don’t get multiple questions,” said Schiller, M.D., a professor of hematology-oncology and director of the bone marrow and stem cell transplant unit at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

FBI screwup spurs concerns over CIA-funded company | Daily Beast

“Our privacy should not be dependent on the actions of individual prosecutors and FBI agents. While it’s good that the defendant in this case was notified and the government is taking steps to delete the data, the government is still ingesting huge amounts of data and Palantir makes this data widely accessible by default,” said Ángel Díaz, a privacy expert who teaches at the University of California Los Angeles law school. “There may be other cases where this same kind of wide data sharing goes on undetected.”

COVID and flu: ‘Twindemic’ threat | Fox News

However, flu circulation remains low, added Dr. Ravina Kullar, infectious diseases specialist, epidemiologist and adjunct faculty at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “With COVID-19 infections surging in the United States, other respiratory pathogens have been unseasonally increasing as well, particularly RSV and parainfluenza. To date, we have not seen a high prevalence of flu cases.”

Food delivery robots pose threat to workers | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The UCLA Labor Center has done studies with regard to workers and the gig economy — Uber, Lyft, Door Dash, InstaCart. And we find that there are tremendous concerns with regard to the status of these workers who are increasingly getting lower pay and are having to share a larger and larger burden with regard to the cost associated with this,” said UCLA’s Kent Wong (approx. 5:50 mark).

Scientists turn pollen into 3D printing ink | Science Daily

Professor Paul S. Weiss, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Bioengineering, and of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study, said: “Pollen is a fascinating and sustainable bionanomaterial with a myriad of uses. Song, Cho, and their teams have now added it to the arsenal of what can be structured at larger scales through additive manufacturing, 3D printing, by incorporating it into an ink.”

UCLA political scientist on Kabul airport attack | KTTV-TV

“We’ve realized that if someone’s determined to do that, they will carry that out. All we can do is mitigate the damage, try to preempt the risk and do what we can to get everyone out of harm’s way, whether that is through issuing statements to U.S. citizens and others that there’s a threat assessment that’s out there or telling people to stay away,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. 1:00 mark).

In the voter fraud debate, be wary of junk science | The Hill

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Daniel Thompson) With Trump and his supporters continuing to level these charges, it is vital to engage with and examine the few specific claims of voter fraud they make — both to ensure the security of our electoral system, and to help the public, policymakers, and the judicial system understand the nature and quality of the evidence.

What is ‘Havana syndrome?’ | Voice of America

Robert Baloh is a medical doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles. He and Robert Bartholomew of Botany College in New Zealand wrote in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, “the most likely explanation for the recent outbreak of mysterious symptoms in Cuba and elsewhere is mass psychogenic illness.” A mass psychogenic illness is when people learn of sickness among others in their group and begin to feel sick themselves.

Will it be safe for humans to fly to Mars? | Science Daily

Answering two key questions would go a long way toward overcoming that hurdle: Would particle radiation pose too grave a threat to human life throughout a round trip to the red planet? And, could the very timing of a mission to Mars help shield astronauts and the spacecraft from the radiation? In a new article published in the peer-reviewed journal Space Weather, an international team of space scientists, including researchers from UCLA, answers those two questions with a “no” and a “yes.” (UCLA’s Yuri Shprits is quoted.)