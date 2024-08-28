UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The reincarnation of a shuttered Los Angeles retail mecca as a sprawling UCLA research center has received a major boost from billionaire philanthropist Dr. Gary Michelson and his wife, Alya, who will give $120 million to ramp up the project. (Former UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and UCLA interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt were quoted.)

Latinas contributed $1.3 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product in 2021, up from $661 billion in 2010 and at a growth rate nearly triple that of non-Latinos during the same time period, according to a new report funded by Bank of America and conducted by professors at California Lutheran University and UCLA … Several factors are behind Latinas’ fast-paced economic growth, according to David Hayes-Bautista, a report co-author and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA’s School of Medicine.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Efrén Pérez) Since 2020, my research lab at UCLA has conducted five national experiments with Black, Asian, Latino, Middle Eastern and North African voters to study what psychological factors play a role in the voting of individuals from these distinct groups … Our evidence suggests that despite their many political and social differences, communities of color tend to vote for candidates who support policies that help remedy racial injustices against all groups, not just their own.

Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, made something like the opposite argument: that describing Trump’s payments as “election interference” was minimizing to the term.

“Gen Z cares about their communities. They care about each other. And when provided the proper information about how elections matter to their everyday lives, to the lives of their families, their communities, they vote,” said UCLA’s Veronica Terriquez (approx. 1:45 mark).

“This is the big question,” [UCLA’s Anne Rimoin] told Health. “Clade I is thought to be more severe than clade II, but we don’t have enough data to truly make that statement today,” she said. Factors like immunity in the population and access to care can also play a role in how severe this strain of mpox can be for someone, Rimoin said.