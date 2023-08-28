UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

As students in Los Angeles return to school this year, some of them will find a new topic in their class curriculum, inspired by the efforts of the Latin American Institute at UCLA. The institute this summer held its first K-12 teacher workshop in Mexico. It was a month-long program that brought 18 teachers from the L.A. area to Oaxaca. (UCLA’s Veronica Zavala was interviewed.)

America has always had a frontier mentality, but perhaps that should be reimagined, said Chris Tilly, a professor of urban planning and sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Maybe it’s time for us to grow up and realize we live in a world of limits,” he said. “That could be a level of maturity. If California is in a position to lead the country and come to terms with its limitations on growth, that could be a way California could still be in the lead. Which could really be an interesting twist.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Michael Lens) With the typical cost of a home in Los Angeles soon topping $1 million, and the state’s median rent approaching $3,000, there’s a sense of doom around how unaffordable California has become. We clearly need more housing density to meet the current needs. But we don’t have to sacrifice the lifestyle to which Californians have grown accustomed. (high)

Professor Michael Storper, from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, filed a legal declaration in support of the Southern California cities’ lawsuit against the state of California over the passage of SB9. SB9 is the law that eliminates single-family zoning and allows owners to split their lot and build as many as four to six units. The cities’ lawsuit claims that although SB9 was passed on the premise that it would lead to more affordable housing, it has no affordability requirements, so will not improve affordability.

“In the 1980s when a lot of these laws were passed, it wasn’t as big of a deal to say, ‘We really want to restrict a lot of stuff to single-family homes,’ because there’s a lot more empty land,” said Michael Manville, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There was always the next valley to go to. Now, that’s much harder.”

While early lawsuits similar to Tingley’s failed, a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 prompted a new round of cases, said Christy Mallory, legal director at the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, which researches sexual orientation and gender identity. That ruling invoked free speech protections to block a California law that required anti-abortion centers to provide information about abortion.

According to the Williams Institute, a research center at the UCLA School of Law, an estimated 2,900 minors in Missouri identify as transgender.

According to a UCLA study, LGBTQ+ people are nine times more likely to be victims of violent crime than others. Using crime data from 2017 to 2019, the study found that the “majority of LGBT violent hate crime victims are women (61%) and the majority of offenders are male (74%).”

John Rogers, a UCLA education professor who studies conservative activism in public schools, said it’s not as simple as saying: “‘Hey, some parents just became frustrated and increasingly, just as they became more involved, an agenda emerged.’” “The frustration,” he said, “oftentimes was very much connected to a broader political agenda and oftentimes connected to other forms of political mobilization and other political resources that were supported through state or national actors.”

“I think what we’re seeing is something we expect to see in the Fall. We see changing patterns of people going back to school, people being indoors in close proximity to each other. And that is usually what kicks up respiratory virus season,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimon (approx. 1:00 mark).

UCLA researchers find that they can electronically recruit patients for biomedical research at rates up to 40 times higher than the traditional method of patient portal messages by embedding study recruitment into the pre-appointment preCheck-in page … “Our current recruitment practices often rely on resource intensive methods such as financial incentives and in-person or telephone communications, and regularly result in poor representation of historically marginalized communities in the U.S.” [UCLA’s Dr. Richard Leuchter said]

The fight over how to teach race is hardly restricted to Florida. Federal, state and local government officials introduced 563 measures restricting teaching about race and racism from 2021 through 2022, according to a UCLA study published this year. Of those, 241 measures have been adopted.

“It might be a useful tool for equity researchers and investment managers who are wondering how to discipline the hyperbole coming through media channels and convert the breathless onslaught of technology news into more actionable investment decisions in combination with their own assumptions,” said Gregor Schubert, an economist at the University of California Los Angeles and co-author of a recent study “Generative AI and Firm Values.”

Joseph Friedman, drug researcher at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, is an advocate for changing regulations to make the medication more accessible. Methadone, he said, is sometimes referred to as “liquid handcuffs.” “People compare being on methadone to half of being in prison, because every single day you have to show up and wait in the line and people are not always nice to you,” he said. “It’s forcing you to interact with what often feels like a hostile institution on a daily basis.”

While protein is essential, the average American gets plenty. Much of it does come from meat, which raises concerns, says Dana Hunnes, PhD, a dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She says meat protein is inflammatory, which could make tumors grow faster and pose other health issues. That suggests that getting more protein from plants could be a good thing.