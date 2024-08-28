UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Surgeon and philanthropist Dr. Gary Michelson and his wife Alya donated $120 million to UCLA for its development of the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy that will be housed at the former Westside Pavilion mall in West Los Angeles, the university announced Tuesday. (UCLA interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt was quoted. Also: Bloomberg, Southern California News Group, Forbes, KTLA-TV and KABC-TV.)

An improved test for Lyme disease could provide accurate results within 20 minutes, researchers report … “A lot of folks find out they have Lyme disease well after the point at which they could have been treated very easily,” said researcher Dino Di Carlo, a professor of engineering and medicine in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. “If we can measure rapidly, in a way that’s cost-effective and not a burden to the health system and the patient, then testing can be done more routinely.” (UCLA’s Aydogan Ozcan was also quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

Although the Supreme Court has outlawed anti-LGBTQ+ job discrimination, it still happens — as many people are finding after they come out at work, says a new study by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. (UCLA’s Brad Sears was quoted.)

The UCLA’s Williams Institute estimates that there are about 16,200 people between the ages of 13 and 17 in Florida who identify as transgender.

“We do know from a lot of studies that there is inconsistency in the way individuals look at radiographs, look at x-rays, and make assessments,” said Sanjay Mallya, a professor and chair of the section of oral and maxxiofacial radiology at UCLA. “These tools will make our workflow easier, will help facilitate our consistency, but at the end of the day, it does require a human observer.”

“If kids are on their phones 24/7, it doesn’t help them develop a sense that they can create, understand and generate thoughts and ideas,” said John Piancentini, a psychologist and professor at UCLA Health on its website.