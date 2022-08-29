UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Restaurant, retail workers continue to unionize | Marketplace

That’s in contrast to the U.S. labor movement in the 1930s and ‘40s, when unions accrued millions of members by organizing big industrial workplaces like factories and auto plants. Tobias Higbie, a labor historian at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that was a different time. The economy was based more around manufacturing, and public policy was friendlier to unions. “Labor law in the last 40 years has really gone the other way,” Higbie said.

L.A. now has more public transport riders than Bay Area | Bay Area News Group

Should we continue building pricey rail projects that cater to white-collar commuters who fled public transit or should we invest in the bus riders who never left? The implications are major, calling into question public transit’s role in the climate change battle and resurfacing long-standing tensions between planning transit for more privileged rail riders over lower-income bus riders. “What happened in the pandemic is the whole script flipped,” said Brian Taylor, a transportation expert at UCLA.

Early signs suggest monkeypox may be slowing | NPR News

“It’s great to see some declines,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA who has studied monkeypox for years. “But if the downward trend is due to changes in behavior and vaccinations, it’s not clear how long behavioral changes can be sustained, and how well the vaccinations actually work to prevent infections.” (Rimoin was also quoted by the Washington Post.)

Affordable new and used cars hard to find | Tampa Bay Times

“Low-income houses just do better with a car,” said Evelyn Blumenberg, an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s higher rates of employment, better neighborhoods.” She pointed to research linking cars to stability — even in regions with more robust public transit than in the Tampa Bay area — and showing that losing a car can spell disaster.

Corporation’s double-speak on voting rights | Daily Beast

“I think that Leonard Leo’s work, especially his recent work in terms of voting, has been quite damaging to American democracy,” said Richard Hasen, a professor who specializes in election law and campaign finance regulation at the UCLA School of Law. “And I think that with an extra $1.6 billion to play with, there’s a lot more damage that can be done.”

UCLA, the Big Ten and the future of college athletics | CBS News

Over the past two years, the world of college athletics has turned into a whole new ball game. In one of the biggest shifts, the Big Ten decided in June to add the University of California–Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to its conference beginning in 2024. “This is about the future and where college athletics is going,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond told CBS News. “And you’ve got to operate in a position of strength if you want to excel in this environment, and that’s what we intend to do.”