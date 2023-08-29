UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Change is really not about consistently hot or cold or wet and dry,” Shaun Yang, a clinical microbiologist at UCLA Health, told The Hill. “It’s really going from one extreme to the other extreme, very rapidly.” This type of weather shift “creates a perfect moment for cocci,” he added, using another common name for Valley fever.

“When you inhale any sort of particle, your body is going to have some sort of immune response,” said Suzanne Paulson, a UCLA professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences. “But composition matters because if you’re near the coast, you might be breathing sea salt, which is not that bad for your body to deal with. When you have wildfire smoke, you have these big complicated organic molecules that interact with metals very strongly and change their chemistry sometimes ... So that’s why we think that things like wildfire smoke are particularly problematic.”

John Rogers, a professor at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education Studies and Information Studies, described the debate as a “super-complicated issue.” The California Education Code, Rogers said, is made up of policies that help frame and guide the state’s system of public education. But it does not “lay out what to do this in particular instance, where we’re talking about student’s gender identity,” he said. At the same time, he noted, the code does prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, nationality, race or ethnicity and religion.

More than 49,000 Californian youths 13 to 17 years old identify as transgender, 1.9% of the total age group, according to a report released last year by the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law.

“Recent clinical trials have established that in patients with a heart attack complete revascularization by treating all significant coronary blockage is superior to just focusing on treating the culprit artery,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center in Los Angeles. Most of these trials have focused on younger patients, he said.

While glimpsing a more wrinkled you in the reflection may come as a shock, it’s the steps you take immediately afterward that can help increase your financial security in your later years. But chances are, you won’t take them. “The dots need to be connected for consumers, especially given many other things that they have to think about,” said Hal Hershfield, author of the book “Your Future Self: How to Make Tomorrow Better Today.”