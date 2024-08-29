UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Danielle Hoague — a doctoral student at UCLA and lead author of the study, which was funded by the community advocacy group the Better Watts Initiative — said she suspects the problem is much more widespread than what researchers found with a $40,000 grant. “It’s the compounding effects of environmental injustice that causes harm to the community,” Hoague said.

Rodrigo Domínguez-Villegas, research director of the Latino Policy & Politics Institute at UCLA, points out that the first three concerns of Latinos coincide with those of the general electorate. (Translated from Spanish.)

Courts in Wisconsin ruled, however, that no laws were broken by election officials who accepted the donations. A recent study of states that accepted the grants, conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, found a small effect on turnout that didn’t affect the overall election results.

“What we think is happening is signals from Hamas’ leadership in Gaza … to his lieutenants in the West Bank, pressing them to escalate and begin attacks or step up attacks against Israelis — either settlers or into Israel proper,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Why, then, is the James Webb Space Telescope discovering supermassive black holes near the beginning of time itself, eons before they should have been able to form? UCLA astrophysicists have an answer as mysterious as the black holes themselves: Dark matter kept hydrogen from cooling long enough for gravity to condense it into clouds big and dense enough to turn into black holes instead of stars. (UCLA’s Alexander Kusenko, Yifan Lu and Zachary Picker were quoted.)

Classroom cellphone bans should help improve learning environments in schools, a child development expert says. Keeping the devices out of classrooms would help focus attention, improve problem-solving and — by allowing kids to occasionally lapse into boredom — spur creativity, says Jon Piacentini, a child and adolescent psychologist at UCLA Health.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, about 6.6% of American adults are immunocompromised. But many more think they are, according to Dr. Anu Seshadri. “I do see a lot of patients here that come in and they’re like, ‘Doctor, no, I need my immune system checked out because I’ve gotten sick left, right and center this year,’” said Dr. Seshadri, an internal medicine and pediatric physician at UCLA Health.