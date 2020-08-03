UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A new study from UCLA reports that since the start of the pandemic, 83 percent of the Asian American labor force with high school degrees or lower has filed unemployment insurance claims in California.… Researcher Paul Ong, who worked on the report, said that beyond pervasive service industry struggles, he believes people are abandoning Asian establishments because of biases…. “This is why racializing COVID-19 as ‘the China virus’ has profound societal repercussions. We have seen this in the increase in verbal and physical attacks on Asians and in material ways in terms of joblessness and business failures.” (UCLA’s Donald Mar is also quoted.)

Retail space will take an even more severe hit, while industrial real estate looks like a bright spot, and demand — and rents — for multi-family homes are expected to stay relatively high, said the Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast survey, which focuses on expectations of what the next three years will hold for commercial real estate in Southern California and the Bay Area.

COVID-19 deaths and vote choice | KPCC-FM ’ s “ Take Two ”

“Particularly, we’re looking at the death count due to the virus in the last 60 days. And that’s the place where deaths have quadrupled in the last two months. And so, the hit that Donald Trump and Republicans running for federal office are taking there is quite severe,” said UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck (approx. 1:25 mark).

Experts urge reset as COVID deaths mount | CNN

“And the truth is, masks make a difference and probably would have averted a lot of heartache and suffering if we could’ve just gotten on the same page early on, and everybody would wear a mask,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by Marketplace.)

“Donors that are interested in being a part of UCLA research, we have several COVID-19 research studies that are ongoing. We also have one with recovered COVID-19 patients,” said UCLA’s Dr. Dawn Ward.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, said most young people who die from COVID-19 have other health issues that complicate chances of recovery. “While it’s tragic when anybody dies unnecessarily or prematurely from an infection like COVID-19, at least so far most people, particularly under the age of 50, seem to tolerate the infection well,” Brewer said. “And those individuals who do end up in the hospital with severe disease or tragically do die are the exception.”

“One big caveat is whether antibodies are the full story in protecting against COVID-19,” said Otto Yang, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at University of California, Los Angeles. “Another caveat is whether the antibody testing we are doing reflects those [antibodies] that are useful for protection.”

“Worst-case scenario would be, bottom line, we can’t get a vaccine that works, therefore it’s off the table,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert and professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “It’s doubtful that would happen, but it’s theoretically possible.”

“When we consider the balance of the economy and the protection of public health and also think about what level of risk (with respect to getting infected with the virus) is acceptable, that is where we run into a number of ethical quandaries,” says Dr. Shira Shafir, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and an expert in the field of health ethics.

In hard-hit Los Angeles County, a UCLA study released July 27 found Black and Latino residents were twice as likely to die of COVID-19 than non-Latino whites. In the poorest Los Angeles-area communities, county data shows the COVID-19 mortality rate was quadruple that of the wealthiest communities.

“Fair and just immigration that finds a pathway to citizenship for all of our undocumented neighbors, friends and family members in this country is necessary. The coronavirus pandemic has made clear that our frontline and essential workers, who represent so many immigrants and so many workers of color, are doing everything to keep America running and safe. Yet because of their immigration status, they’re at risk for deportation, devastating not only their families but their communities,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

Without that federal money, Californians would receive a median weekly payment of just $339 in state unemployment insurance, according to a recent analysis from researchers with the California Policy Lab. UCLA economist Till von Wachter, one of the researchers, said that without the federal $600 boost: “About half of Californians would have weekly benefits that put them below the federal poverty line.”

Although the M-CHAT misses a majority of autistic children at 18 months, it is useful that the test picks out most children with intellectual disability, says Catherine Lord, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. “It isn’t that you shouldn’t do the M-CHAT, it’s just that you can’t quit there,” she says.