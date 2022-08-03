UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Should you wait for the new omicron booster? | Los Angeles Times

More than 17,600 Californians have been getting infected each day over the last week, including more than 5,600 per day in Los Angeles County alone. Those numbers are all the reason you need to get up to date on your vaccinations, said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious diseases expert at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Bill would allow street vendors to get permits | Los Angeles Times

According to a 2021 report by Public Counsel and UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development Clinic, vendors in Los Angeles County must navigate multiple offices, secure various documents and follow a “dizzying process” to apply for a permit.

Scientists ID areas of moon fit for human habitation | CNN

The moon has pits with shaded areas that steadily hover around 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius), a temperate range that’s stable for humans, found researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. The journal Geophysical Research Letters published the study in July. (UCLA’s David Paige and Tyler Horvath are quoted.)

‘Reservation Dogs’ and Indigenous representation on TV | PBS NewsHour

Part of what sets the show apart is its all-Indigenous writer’s room, crew and regular cast. Native Americans landed just 0.3 percent of all top film roles in 2018 and 0.5 percent in 2019, according to the University of California, Los Angeles latest “Hollywood Diversity Report.” Native women did not land any of these roles in 2018 or 2019. Native directors were not behind any of the top films in these years, either.

UCLA economist says war a bigger economic threat than COVID | Bloomberg Markets

Oleg Itskhoki, a Russian-born economics professor at the ­University of California at Los Angeles, joined an elite club when he won this year’s John Bates Clark Medal. The award is given each year to an economist under the age of 40 working in the US and making “the most significant contribution to economic thought and knowledge.” (Itskhoki is interviewed.)

What it’s like to get a monkeypox diagnosis | KPCC-FM/LAist

“Even though I’ve worked on and off in several sub-Saharan African countries over the last 25 years, I’ve actually never treated a case of monkeypox,” [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Brewer said. “Before this current outbreak, monkeypox was a very unusual disease.”

L.A. County hiring practices changed | KPCC-FM

L.A. County can now hire workers regardless of their citizenship status unless the law says the position must be filled by a U.S. citizen … “In this instance, we have a situation where fully qualified immigrant workers could hold these positions. And in some instances, we find there is a dearth of workers for certain occupations,” said UCLA’s Kent Wong.

PCPs stepping in for care of cancer patients | Medscape

The number of cancer survivors in the United States has surpassed 18 million, but oncologists are in short supply ― meaning primary care physicians will be increasingly tasked with handling cancer-related care, according to Patricia Ganz, MD, director of the UCLA Center for Cancer Prevention and Control Research at Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. She said 5% to 10% of patients in a typical primary care practice will have a history of cancer. “They should at least have some understanding of whether any special follow-up tests are needed because of the past diagnosis or treatments,” she said.