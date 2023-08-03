UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Stephanie Pincetl) More than 30 people have died in the under-reported wildfires in Algeria, while blazes in Greece and Italy have made headlines. Top concerns in these disasters have been the future of tourism. All of these countries are considered to have a so-called Mediterranean climate, as does California. But, are they all the same in their Mediterraneanness?

If you routinely consume large quantities of alcohol, you might be familiar with the agony that sets in as your body strains to process all that booze ... But, in some cases, what you consider to be a hangover may actually be the start of serious alcohol withdrawal, said Lara Ray, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches alcohol use disorder.

“This presents an entirely new option for creators to essentially clone themselves and continue without worrying about aging, gaining weight, or otherwise evolving in any way that could alienate certain segments of their audience,” says Lia Haberman, an influencer marketing expert and instructor at UCLA.

“X has a lot of cachet in the alphabet,” says Johanna Drucker, a professor of bibliographical studies at UCLA and author of “Inventing the Alphabet: The Origins of Letters from Antiquity to the Present.” “When you think about it, how many single letters are ever used for a brand? Not many.”

Former President Trump is set to be arraigned in a Washington, D.C., federal court this afternoon. He’ll be there to enter pleas on four criminal charges following a federal investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election result … “If you compare it to the other cases, the classified documents or potentially falsifying business records, those are serious cases, especially the classified documents one. But they don’t go to the heart of American democracy,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen. (Hasen was also interviewed by CNN.)

When you think of modern Los Angeles politics, there are just a handful of names that come to mind. One of them is Zev Yaroslavsky … “My parents came from Ukraine, Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, in the early ’20s. They came to Los Angeles from New York in the late ’30s. They landed, like so many other immigrants of different stripes, landed in Boyle Heights, which has been a port of entry for decades in Los Angeles,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

To learn more, I spoke with the multi-titled Glen MacDonald. He’s a geology professor at UCLA, the director of the White Mountain Research Center and a co-investigator of the Department of the Interior’s Southwest Climate Adaptation Science Centers … Though our record-breaking winter precipitation and the cool spring that followed kept a lot of moisture in the mountains and along the coast, he noted that “it would be a really big mistake to feel that we’ve dodged a bullet” when it comes to lower-elevation regions.

This year’s change, within the context of several years in a row with less sea ice, is “very, very concerning,” said Marilyn Raphael, a geography professor and director of the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at University of California, Los Angeles. “That is not within natural variability,” she said.

Nearly one-third of adult Californians (32%) say they would decline any additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a survey released Wednesday. The survey – published by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research – found that California adults who have not completed the primary vaccine series against COVID-19 did not do so for several reasons: 48% think a vaccine for COVID is unnecessary, 45% worried about side effects and 44% think the vaccine was developed too quickly. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce was quoted. Also: KABC-TV, KCAL-TV and KCRW-FM.)

Rivas’ experience in seeking mental health treatment is not unique: A study published in JAMA Pediatrics in June found that fewer than 1 in 3 mental health facilities in the United States offered services specifically designed for LGBTQ … children and adolescents in 2020 … The study’s lead author, Kristen Choi, an adolescent psychiatric nurse and health services researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the number of mental health facilities in the U.S. that are trained to serve LGBTQ youth has barely budged over a six-year period, increasing from 25% of all facilities in 2014 to just 28% in 2020.

Over 1.6 million people ages 13 and older in the U.S. are transgender, according to the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, which conducts legal and policy research on gender identity and sexual orientation. Data from the institute shows an estimated 276,000 transgender people in the U.S. are enrolled in Medicaid, including 164,000 in states where transgender care is covered. Of those, 36,000 are in California, one of 25 states, plus Washington, D.C., whose Medicaid policies cover gender-affirming care.

UCLA has been tracking behavioral trends for years through its annual California Health Interview Survey, the largest state health survey in the nation. It includes questions about sexual activity. In 2021, the survey found, the number of young Californians ages 18 to 30 who reported having no sexual partners in the prior year reached a decade high of 38%.

Researchers with the California NanoSystems Institute at University of California Los Angeles have developed a method for laying down the lithium metal faster than it can corrode — allowing them to see the shape the metal’s atoms organize into for the first time … “There are thousands of papers on lithium metal, and most descriptions of the structure is qualitative, such as ‘chunky’ or ‘column-like,’” said [UCLA’s] Yuzhang Li, the study’s corresponding author, in a news release.

Cancer research centers conducting clinical trials could enroll more patients from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups by placing greater emphasis on relieving investigators of the costs of translating consent documents into languages other than English, according to a UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center study. (UCLA’s Dr. Edward Garon, Dr. Maria Velez, Dr. Beth Glenn, Dr. Amy Cummings and Dr. Michael Teitell were quoted.)

Women’s health experts are excited about the possibility of a new option to treat postpartum depression. “This could be a big deal,” said Dr. Misty Richards. She is an assistant clinical professor of child and adolescent psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Brexanolone can be prohibitively expensive, and requires an inpatient stay, which has been a barrier for many, Richards said.