UCLA grub — No. 1 in the nation | Newsweek

College comparison site Niche has analyzed which colleges go to the top of the class in its 2022 Best Food ranking, after combining meal plan costs, as self-reported by the colleges, and student reviews. There are numerous reviews to be found applauding the dining options, including “of all the great things UCLA has to offer, my favorite has always been the quality of food.”

How race permeates politics of gun control | CNN

Crucially, while unthinkable today, the NRA’s position on gun regulation until the late ’70s — when more and more (White) people began viewing guns as a means of protecting themselves and their status — was noticeably divorced from full-bore Second Amendment arguments, as UCLA School of Law professor Adam Winkler charts.

Sugar-cutting plan could reduce heart disease | USA Today

Dietician Dana Hunnes, a community health sciences adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the findings shed light on the far-reaching effects food regulations can have. “It’s important to have a monetary value on these things, in addition to a health value” for policymakers, she said. “The sheer volume of health-care costs that can be saved, and basically life productivity and life in general that can be protected, is really quite astounding.”

Rain headed for New Orleans has climate change link | Bloomberg Green

“Any given hurricane today is holding more water and producing more precipitation than an equivalent strength hurricane would have produced 30 or 40 years ago,” said Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles and the Nature Conservancy.

Drop in Eastside population numbers fuels fear of census undercount | Los Angeles Times

Paul Ong, a research professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said the undercount in Los Angeles County affected not just Latinos but also Asian and Black Americans; it generally also affected renters and low-income households. An undercount was most likely in neighborhoods that have a high percentage of people living in poverty and a large share of Latinos who are not citizens, he said.

Latino city in Arizona grew; census says it shrank | Los Angeles Times

Although there is nothing new about undercounts, and no census is perfect, there is “strong evidence” that undercounts in the 2020 census are worse than in past decades, said Paul Ong, a public affairs professor at UCLA, whose own analysis of Los Angeles County this month concluded that Latinos, Asians and other residents were undercounted.

Why delta surge is different from surge last Thanksgiving | Daily Breeze

Dr. Angelique Campen, an emergency physician at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank and a clinical professor of emergency medicine at UCLA, said that while last year’s restrictions did make a difference in bringing down COVID-19 case rates, cracking down again may not be the answer now.

Some Americans in Afghanistan hedge on leaving | USA Today

Haroon Azar, a senior fellow at UCLA’s Burkle Center for International Relations, agreed. “If it were my friends or family, I wouldn’t recommend [staying],” he said. “There are too many unknown variables.” Azar said those deciding to stay may feel they have little choice, compelled by dedication to family or duty to a profession such as journalism or missionary work.

Record-breaking diversity at top law schools | Reuters

The University of California at Los Angeles School of Law’s new 1L class is 49% students of color and 56% female. And 15% are first-generation college students.

Chinatown tenants say landlord wants them out | LAist

Single room occupancy units cater to mostly low-income people who share a kitchen and bathroom. They grew in popularity when workers arrived in Los Angeles in the late 19th century looking for work, according to a 2021 report by the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy.

Manned mission to Mars is possible | City News Service

According to UCLA researcher Yuri Shprits, it is possible to make the journey in under two years. “This study shows that while space radiation imposes strict limitations on how heavy the spacecraft can be and the time of launch, and it presents technological difficulties for human missions to Mars, such a mission is viable,” said Shprits in a statement.

Horror legend Candyman comes for the privileged | ABC’s “Nightline”

“‘Candyman’ is based on a short story set in Liverpool, and the creature in the story was not Black. So then you set it in Chicago, in Cabrini Green, so then the urban jungle gets transported into the film with an eye on Blackness, and Black lives and a Black monster chasing a white woman. And that adds to why it’s scary for so many people,” said UCLA’s Tananarive Due (approx. 1:45 mark).

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think one of the challenges is … determining how much transmission is really happening in schools, versus are we just seeing this because we are seeing increases in cases, and children are unvaccinated,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice (approx. 1:50 mark).

Hurricane Ida could bring big risks for Gulf Coast | Forbes

As I noted in a previous Forbes article, the Gulf of Mexico is significantly warm to support intensification, and there is a supportive wind shear environment. However, UCLA weather expert atmospheric scientist Daniel Swain astutely tweets, “50–100-mile jog to the right/east from the current ensemble mean track centerline would bring Ida right over the warmest part of the Loop Current (see map above) and put highly populated SE LA (Louisiana) in the right front quadrant of a cat 4+...”

Banning CFCs staved off even worse climate catastrophe | Healthline

Edward Parson, PhD, an environmental law expert and a UCLA School of Law professor, said this new study links climate change and ozone depletion in an “impressive and technically sophisticated way.” “They’ve found another way that the Montreal Protocol and the elimination — or near-elimination — of ozone-depleting chemicals have done huge good for human welfare and the environment,” he said.

Real estate drives fortunes of wealthiest Angelenos | Los Angeles Business Journal

According to Stuart Gabriel, director of the Ziman Center at UCLA, “there’s a whole bunch of reasons,” why someone would want to invest in L.A. real estate. “It’s more like why wouldn’t they want to invest in real estate in L.A.,” Gabriel said. “L.A. is an extremely dynamic metropolitan area; it’s one of the superstar cities of the world. There are reasonable, if not high, rates of return on real estate here in L.A.”

What is heteronormativity, and how does it shape the world? | Shape

One 2020 report by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law shows that, overall, LGBTQ+ people are nearly four times more likely than non-LGBTQ+ to be victims of violent crimes, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, rape, and violent victimization.

Rent control won’t cure Minneapolis’ housing woes | Star Tribune

“[Rent control] is a Band-Aid,” said Shane Phillips, a project manager with the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “And sometimes you need a Band-Aid, but you actually have to address the underlying cause as well.”

New biopsy tissue staining method expedites diagnoses | Science Daily

In lifesaving situations, expedient and accurate diagnostic tools are critical to aid pathologists in examining biopsied tissue samples looking for signs of diseases. UCLA engineers found a new path to achieve that with virtual re-staining of tissue images that is both faster than human-performed special stains and just as accurate. (UCLA’s Aydogan Ozcan is quoted.)