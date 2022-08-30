UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California bill to protect fast-food workers | Los Angeles Times

A study by the UCLA and UC Berkeley labor centers found almost two-thirds of fast-food workers have experienced wage theft, and more than half have faced health and safety hazards on the job. Of the workers who raised concerns with their employers, about a third reported that their employer did nothing to resolve the issue, while 25% experienced retaliation, the study found.

Monkeypox among Black, Hispanic people | USA Today

The [Fenway] institute released a guide to communities and said public health responses to the monkeypox outbreak “should not be allowed to exacerbate homophobia and racism and the scapegoating of gay and bisexual men and African immigrants.” According to a University of California, Los Angeles, William Institute public policy report, Black LGBT adults suffer health disparities and abuse. Roughly 79% reported facing verbal insults and abuse, and 60% reported being threatened with violence.

Shrinking Lake Powell could herald worse water crisis | Salon

Daniel L. Swain, PhD, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote to Salon that climate change can be blamed for roughly 40% to 50% of the severity of the megadrought currently afflicting the Southwest. He mainly attributed this to the rising temperatures themselves, as the increased heat causes the atmosphere to suck more water up and reduces the amount of mountain precipitation that falls as snow.

High-energy cosmic rays from dying stars | Wired

Doing a multiwavelength analysis was key … because it allowed them to show, for example, that increasing the number of electrons at one wavelength led to a mismatch between data and simulation at another wavelength … “The result required a very careful attention to the energy budget,” says David Saltzberg, an astrophysicist at the University of California Los Angeles who was not involved in the work. “What this really shows is that you need many experiments, and many observatories, to answer the big questions.”