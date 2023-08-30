UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Four of the University of California’s 10 campuses earned a spot in the top 25 on Forbes’ 2023 America’s Top Colleges list: the University of California Berkeley (#5); the University of California, Los Angeles (#7); the University of California, San Diego (#21); and the University of California, Santa Barbara (#24).

Jody Herman, a public policy scholar at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, said requiring school staff to notify parents if their child identifies as trans is taking a “gamble” with someone’s life. “Parents are not uniformly accepting,” Herman said.

Transgender people make up 0.5% of the adult population in California, and 1.93% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, according to research from the University of California, Los Angeles. In California, 17% of all gender non-conforming students aged 12-17 reported that they experienced severe psychological distress, the UCLA Center for Health Policy reported.

(Review written by UCLA’s Yelena Furman) Representation in literature is a subject of fierce discussion in the contemporary United States. Minority, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ writers have continuously stressed the need for works of fiction to represent identities marginalized by a white, native-born, heteronormative society, and for publishers to make such works widely available to readers, who want to see their own communities in these books.

“When you shift something from a routine into a ritual, it makes it more special,” said Cassie Mogilner Holmes, a marketing professor at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of “Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time and Focus on What Matters Most.”

Dr. Timothy Fong, a co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, fears Kick’s lack of transparency around the gambling content on its platform could be risky. “They don’t call themselves a gaming company, and they’re not a gambling company,” he said. “It looks like YouTube, but it also looks like PlayStation 5, but it also looks like Las Vegas.”

Lia Haberman, an adjunct professor at UCLA Extension and an advisor for the American Influencer Council, said that Gen Alpha, the age cohort of 13 and younger, are “not embracing traditional social-media platforms and customs.” This presents a problem for influencers and brands, since smaller, more direct spaces are harder to penetrate.

Even though the new study was very small, the findings suggest that clinicians could benefit from learning more about nitazenes and their potential impact on public health, said Joe Friedman, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine who was not involved in the new study but has analyzed the U.S. opioid crisis.

Moreover, research also reveals significant racial disparities in the use of several of the medications on this first list, says Utibe Essien, a physician the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who studies health equity. He found that Black patients, including those on Medicare, were 25% less likely to take newer classes of blood thinners for a type of abnormal heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

Although FDA has approved several, including three for patients with alcohol use disorder, these medicines only work for a small percentage of people who try them. And the pharmaceutical industry has not delivered new compounds, in part because companies believe patients won’t stick with treatments, making their development a poor investment, says clinical neuroscientist Lara Ray of the University of California, Los Angeles.

“By staying hydrated, it reduces the rate of things like cramps, it reduces the rate of getting profoundly dehydrated … it’s somewhat of a vicious cycle, once you start getting dehydrated, you’re more predisposed to illness,” said Dr. Michael Levine, associate professor of emergency medicine at UCLA Health.

“High blood pressure is called the silent killer since it usually does not cause any symptoms,” says Ernst von Schwarz, MD, a triple board-certified cardiologist, clinical professor of medicine at UCLA, and author of “The Secrets of Immortality.” “But over time, it destroys our blood vessels and major organs such as the heart, brain and kidneys.”