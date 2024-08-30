UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) There are abundant signs that Republican nominee Donald Trump won’t accept the results of the 2024 election if he loses. He has taken to describing the Democrats’ switch from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris as a “coup,” suggesting that the election has already been rigged. He and his allies regularly claim that voting by noncitizens is rampant, though it’s rare. And he’s told reporters that he will accept the election results only if “everything’s honest,” making it plain that he’s prepared to conclude otherwise.

“Republican-led states have been fairly successful in interfering with the administration’s immigration policies,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We are seeing increases in many types of extreme weather, which is consistent with theory and predictions and modeling,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. But what that means, he adds, “really does vary by the type of extreme weather we’re talking about.”

This summer’s surge in humidity continues a trend that goes back several decades, with extreme humid heat having more than doubled in frequency since 1979, according to a 2020 study led by UCLA climate scientist Colin Raymond. Increasing humidity “makes summer heat feel more relentless, with a particular effect on nighttime temperatures,” Raymond said in an email. “That means more demand for cooling, and worse health consequences when cooling is unavailable or unaffordable.”

“The question for antitrust — the threshold question that you have to ask — is: is there a monopoly? And is that monopoly behaving in an anti-competitive manner?” said UCLA’s Alex Alben (approx. 12:00 mark).

“Last year, about 20,000 people I believe, according to CDC statistics, in the U.S., died of flu,” said Dr. Otto Yang, the associate chief of infectious diseases at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “About 75,000 people died of COVID.”

More than half of Black LGBTQ U.S. adults live in the South, according to a January 2021 report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. Of the Atlanta metropolitan area’s population of about 6 million people, roughly 194,000 identify as LGBTQ, according to March 2021 data from the institute, though that data was not broken down by race.