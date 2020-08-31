UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“What they did for each city is to really identify neighborhoods and classify them into four different categories. From the very risky ones to safe ones for investment. And they started creating maps, actually for Los Angeles there is a 1979 map. And the Class D neighborhoods, the ones that were considered as the least desirable for investment, were painted red,” said UCLA’s Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris (approx. 17:40 mark).

“These are the moments where we really stop asking the question of, ‘What is the matter with a patient,’ and ask the question, ‘What matters to the patient,’” Dr. Thanh Neville, an intensive care unit physician at UCLA Health. Neville is the medical director of UCLA’s 3 Wishes Project, an effort aimed at improving the end-of-life experience for dying patients while supporting grieving loved ones throughout the process.

“If there’s chaos on the streets of America tonight, which is what he’s implying, it’s on his watch. So I don’t understand the point he’s trying to make. Look, he came into this week behind. Earlier this summer, he was considerably behind. The polls have been closing a bit,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

Laura E. Gómez, a law professor and co-founder of UCLA law school’s critical race studies program, said affirmative action arose during the President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration during the 1960s. While it’s likely affirmative action was aimed at increasing African American representation, Johnson who grew up in Texas, was familiar with Mexican American issues at the time, according to Gómez.

The state’s economic reopening should happen at a slower, more methodical pace, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. While California’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have fallen, they’re still way above the springtime plateau. “I don’t think that we should open up again until we are below that first plateau … and then I think what we need to do is a more phased approach in that reopening,” Kim-Farley said.

California saw a five-fold increase in coronavirus death rates among Latinos of working age over the past three months when the state reported a surge in coronavirus cases after partially reopening its economy earlier this summer, according to a new study released Thursday by the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture, which is part of UCLA Health.… “Anything that threatens the stability of our economy, like COVID-19’s inroads into the working-age population, needs to be taken seriously,” said David E. Hayes-Bautista, a health policy professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who co-authored the report, in a statement. (UCLA’s Paul Hsu is also cited. Also: KABC-TV and KCRW-FM.)

Now, with hundreds of large centers reopening across California, many families are asking: Is preschool safe? “That’s the big question,” said Dr. Nava Yeganeh, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UCLA and a preschool mom. “We can’t mitigate risk down to zero, but it seems like in general preschools have done very well.”

More prisoners in the United States have died of the coronavirus since March than have been executed since 2001, new data show. The UCLA COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project has tracked 902 confirmed deaths in prisons and jails across the country as of August 26… The virus has ravaged prison and jail facilities since March, resulting in more than 114,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the UCLA data. The director of the UCLA project, Sharon Dolovich, has noted that the figure is likely an undercount due to the lack of widespread testing.

“Although N95 respirators are designed for just one use before disposal, in times of shortage, N95 respirators can be decontaminated and reused up to three times,” said James Lloyd-Smith, a co-author of the study and a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “But the integrity of the respirator’s fit and seal must be maintained.” (Also: KPCC-FM.)

“The historical argument for gun control has always been, oh, you don’t need guns to protect yourself. The police will protect you. But if we’re going to have less policing, whether in general or in these kinds of situations, then in that case, who is going to protect you, if not you, and your neighbors and your friends?” said UCLA’s Eugene Volokh.

Alcino Silva, a neurobiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who first discovered about the harmful effects of the specific human genes, had also added that the babies’ brains could actually be affected with the removal of CCR5 — causing them to have enhanced memory and cognition than a normal person.

According to UCLA history professor Juan Gómez-Quiñones, some 500 police officers and sheriff’s deputies joined the melee that day.