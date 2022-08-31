UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

20th anniversary of UCLA professor’s book ‘Freedom Dreams’ | WNYC-FM

Writing last year for the L.A. Times, New Yorker staff writer Vincent Cunningham described Robin D G. Kelley as one of the great historians of our era. Indeed, Professor Kelley is likely to be remembered as one of the great historians of any era. Serving now as the Gary B. Nash Professor of American History at UCLA, Kelley is a prolific writer careful thinker and truly gifted teacher. (Kelley is interviewed.)

‘Heat dome’ makes California heat waves worse | Los Angeles Times

“This is going to be a long-duration event,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “And that’s sort of characteristic of heat domes — that’s partly because they can sort of be self-persisting, self-reinforcing. Once they develop and become particularly extreme, they kind of become hard to dislodge.”

Climate change and the Inflation Reduction Act | Atlantic

[The act] joins other efforts … that enact a more muscular U.S. industrial policy than the country has seen in a generation. That makes the new U.S.–China competition real in a way that it wasn’t before, Alex Wang, a UCLA Law professor and expert on Chinese climate policy, told me. “There’s a lot of discussion from Biden about competing with China, but you’d have to say that it felt like talk, because the U.S. wasn’t acting. This is necessarily a big action. It should make everyone take the U.S. much more seriously,” he said.

Ron DeSantis is a test case | New York Times

Richard Hasen, a law professor at U.C.L.A., argued in an email that should Republicans prevail in the 2024 election, the crucial question will be how victory was achieved: “It is important at the outset to differentiate between a Trump (or another candidate’s) legitimate win and one that would come through some form of election subversion.”

Deadly floods are wreaking global havoc | Bloomberg News

Climate change is the biggest driver. Earth’s rising temperatures mean that the warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles. Every increase of 1 degree Celsius boosts the capacity by about 7%.

Could special socks prevent falls in at-risk patients? | HealthDay News

Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a geriatrician and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, agreed that getting people up and walking is really important. Unfortunately, these socks would force people to stay in bed. “Staying in bed is a very strong driver of new disability for older adults who are hospitalized,” she said. “Even if the Smart Socks actually prevented falls in the hospital, it might cause more disability and frailty, so that when patients go home they are weaker and more likely to fall at home.”

A black tea a day may keep death away | Health

Black tea contains high levels of polyphenols and flavonoids, which are known to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, according to Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who was not involved in the new research.

How safe is microwave popcorn packaging? | HealthDay News

Many microwave popcorn bags are lined with PFAS (perfluoroalkyls and polyfluoroalkyl substances), and evidence has shown that these chemicals will leach into the snack during popping. Studies have found “high levels of these compounds in the blood of people who ate microwave popcorn regularly, so it does get into the bloodstream,” said Dr. David Heber, founding director of the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition.

Are ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ misrepresenting themselves? | Spectrum News 1

As laws take effect prohibiting or severely restricting abortion services across the U.S., California expects to see an influx of out-of-state abortion patients. Between 8,000 and 16,000 more people will travel to the state each year for abortion care, according to a June UCLA study. Of them, between 4,700 and 9,000 will come to L.A. County.

Can California get water from the Midwest via pipeline? | KCRW-FM

“Never say never. But I would say it’s not doable. Highly unlikely, for a few reasons. The first is, politically, no state wants to give California more water. We can’t even get more water in Southern California from the northern part of the state, via the State Water Project. Cost-wise, it’s almost unimaginable. I think the only source of water that would be less costly would be bottled water,” said UCLA’s Greg Pierce (approx. 0:50 mark).

The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev | CNN

“If you think about it, his achievements in Russia were all negative … He’s a paradoxical figure because, as you said, he’s widely admired in the West, but at the same time, at home, pretty much everything that he tried to do failed,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman (approx. 1:00 mark).