(Commentary by UCLA’s Tyrone Howard) The recent shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., represented yet another act of anti-Black violence that resulted in the senseless deaths of three Black people. Reporting on the shooting, the Jacksonville sheriff stated that the gunman’s motives outlined in several manifestos was quite clear: “He hated Black people.” Let’s be unapologetically clear: Hate is taught. Hate is learned. Hating Black people specifically is learned somewhere, and somewhere this gunman learned it.

Although the report did not establish a direct link between more diverse governing boards and higher graduation rates, Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles, said it is well documented that “one of the most significant factors in students graduating is a sense of belonging.”

Dr. Jeffrey Veale, UCLA professor and kidney transplant surgeon, shares the success of a breakthrough medical procedure with a kidney transplant patient. (Veale was interviewed – approx. 1:10 mark.)

In the interim, the federal government deployed a rent freeze (and other price controls) in 1942 to ensure essentials remained affordable. Alisa Belinkoff Katz, lead author of UCLA’s study of rent control in L.A., says this move made rent control part of the war effort and more acceptable to landlords. “It was considered sort of the patriotic thing to do, at least at first while the war was going on,” she said. “It became something that was widely publicized and that people were engaged in.”

“The minimum wage is 15 dollars an hour, and that’s not what they’re getting their take-home pay. Absolutely that is a driver of people’s inability to make rent, an inability to be able to put a roof over their heads.” [said UCLA’s Tia Koonse.]

“It’s not necessarily true that a person’s psychological status can cause [physical illness],” cancer prevention specialist Dr. Patricia A. Ganz, one of the experts who described the complex relationship, said in a phone interview. However, “people who are depressed, for example, often neglect their health – they may not get routine cancer screenings, they smoke or drink to excess,” said Ganz, who is director of cancer prevention and control research at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

California inmates are particularly vulnerable to climate hazards such as wildfires, flooding and surging temperatures because the corrections department’s prisons are “in or near remote areas, have an aging infrastructure and population, and are overcrowded,” said a study released in June conducted by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs for the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.

UCLA legal scholar Jonathan Zasloff wrote that UC Berkeley lost its February appellate case largely because it “didn’t do its homework.” The campus itself previously conceded to the court that its students make a lot of noise, yet didn’t address that point in its environmental review.