UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Actor Bryan Cranston is the latest Hollywood figure to go public with a COVID-19 diagnosis and donate plasma to the cause. On Thursday, the “Breaking Bad” alum revealed via Instagram that he has recovered from a “very mild” case of the respiratory illness and developed antibodies. He also shared a video documenting his experience donating plasma to UCLA. (Also: Variety and CNN Wire.)

“The through line here is not the protection of federal property,” said Kelly Lytle Hernandez, a historian at UCLA. “It’s the effort to suppress the uprising for Black life. That sounds pretty familiar. That sounds pretty late 19th century.”

“So, it’s a bit of smoke and mirrors. I mean, it sounds good because there’s an investment in policing. There’s an investment in the communities that desperately need it. But at the same time, this is no deep, robust set of cuts to policing. This is not the ‘defund the police’ mantra that became so prominent during Black Lives Matter,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

Racism is so ingrained in the system that most don’t give it a second thought, said Gilbert Gee, professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. He gives the example of a wrongful death case where a child is struck and killed in a crash. When attorneys seek compensation in such cases, they calculate that value or worth of the case, for example, by looking at how much that child would have earned had he or she worked until the age of 65.

“When you say ‘national policy,’ what national policy? We don’t have a national policy. We had a hearing this morning about a how we’re going to move forward with a national policy, and there’s still nothing clear in there,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 3:35 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN and Fox News.

“The pandemic itself has changed the profile of who’s using the services and what they’re using them for,” said Brian Taylor, a professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It is mostly riders without other options who are coming back to public transit so far” — that is, if they ever stopped riding.

Given the scale of the problem, with roughly 30 million Americans collecting unemployment benefits, it’s likely lawmakers will pass some sort of additional aid, according to experts. “It’s more a question of how much it will be and how long it will take,” said Till von Wachter, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and director of the California Policy Lab.

A gloomy future is likely on the horizon for commercial real estate in California. That’s according to results from the recent Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast survey, which shows “uniform pessimism” for the commercial real estate market through 2023. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was interviewed.)

While cases in California did increase steadily, health experts said residents stuck by advisories and paid attention to daily updates from local leaders. Dr. Robert J. Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, noted that California saw about a fourth of the deaths New York saw during its April peak. “I think we realized what was going on [and] were trying to ensure we were not going to [get] overwhelmed ourselves,” he told ABC News.

“We’re looking for one, is a vaccine that is safe. Can we give it to a large number of people? The second thing we’re looking at is that if we give the vaccine to volunteers... will it make antibodies? Will it elicit an immune response? In terms of T cells is a very important part of the immune system. Any vaccine that is successful whether it’s the Moderna vaccine or the Oxford vaccine has to really prime our T cells and get our own host T cells to fight the coronavirus,” said Dr. Matthew Waxman who practices and teaches Emergency Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. [Otto] Yang tells Spectrum News part of his role at UCLA was to come up with experimental treatments to offer COVID-19 patients like Mottet. He said at the time, back in April, he didn’t have many options. He learned of Leronlimab through a colleague and requested it from the FDA under compassionate care. “We don’t know for sure if the Leronlimab was what turned her around. I believe it probably did, the improvement she had after she got the drug was dramatic,” Dr. Yang said.

“What we’re finding now is that hospitals are not delaying because they know they can still give care,” said Dr. Clifford Ko, director of quality improvement for the American College of Surgeons and a professor of surgery at UC Los Angeles. “They found out that they can take care of their COVID patients, and they can take care of patients that are non-COVID, and do it safely.”

For Monocuco, that marginalization was deadly. “It was already a death sentence from even this moment many years ago when Alejandra was crying out against police brutality in her life,” said Amy Ritterbusch, who interviewed Monocuco in 2014 along with Salamanca, and is now an assistant professor in the Department of Social Welfare at UCLA.