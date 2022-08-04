UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Dems backed far-right Michigan candidate | Washington Post

“It’s cynical and dangerous,” said Richard Hasen, a UCLA law professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project. “We know that the Trumpian wing of the Republican Party is doing a lot to undermine people’s confidence in the fairness and integrity of elections. The idea that Democrats would be willing to gamble on electing more of these people because they think they’ll be easier to beat in the general election really is playing with fire.”

Does health care law protect emergency abortion? | Associated Press

“The risk of criminal prosecution is one of the most extreme, most heavy-handed things that law can do. It has a huge chilling effect,” [UCLA’s Lindsay] Wiley said. “It’s not surprising that clinicians, if they were only focusing on state law, would be very hesitant to do what they’ve always done to provide standard of care.”

Extreme heat waves may be our new normal | USA Today

The risks and potential consequences of extreme heat events in areas where they are rare have been “severely underestimated,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said. Now climate change is “increasing the stakes.”

UCLA project catalogs anti–critical race theory measures | Reuters

Efforts to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools and universities have been proposed or adopted in 49 U.S. states, according to a new analysis by the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law. The law school’s CRT Forward Tracking Project has identified nearly 500 jurisdictions where critical race theory restrictions have been proposed in the past year by state and federal lawmakers, local school boards and other public officials… Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, who helped to advance and define critical race theory, is on the school’s faculty. (Also: EdSource.)

Pig organs revived an hour after death | Bloomberg News

“Biological death is more like a cascade of dominoes, with one event triggering the next, than an instantaneous transition,” said Martin Monti, a professor of cognitive psychology at the University of California Los Angeles. “What is ground-breaking about this technology,” Monti said, “is that this cascade can be halted in some organs if only the right cellular environment and metabolic parameters can be restored. The potential implications, if this will ever be successfully translated to humans, are huge.”

Bill drops most of Biden’s proposals to tax rich | The Hill

“The administration proposed many, many tax increases that aren’t reflected in this legislation,” UCLA tax economist and former tax analyst for the Treasury Department Kimberly Clausing said Wednesday on a call with reporters. “This past November, [there was] a version of this legislation that was broader and that would have included a lot more tax increases, including the net investment income tax provision, [which is] a very important loophole that hopefully Congress will close someday.”

Trump’s election pandora’s box | Axios

A growing number of Republican candidates this cycle are refusing to concede elections they indisputably lost, promoting conspiracy theories about the results and engaging in local battles over certification … “Among the Trumpian core of the Republican Party, this has become mainstream,” said Rick Hasen, the director of UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project. “It’s exceedingly dangerous, because a democracy depends on losers’ consent.”

Car retailer hit by Illinois state regulators | Barron’s

Carvana’s petition effort recalls past moves from other companies including Uber Technologies (UBER) and Airbnb (ABNB) to influence government regulators through petition campaigns or by otherwise encouraging customers to take public action on their behalf, said Edward T. Walker, a UCLA sociology professor who researches social movements and political lobbying by business interests.

Southern California turning corner on COVID wave | Daily Breeze

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an infectious disease expert and professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, said those are encouraging signs. “In the weeks and months ahead, we should continue to see this pattern of decline, and, hopefully, we will come back to a low-level baseline where we can all begin to go back to a more business-as-usual approach,” he said.

Monkeypox emergencies declared | Fox News

“What it is going to do is be able to streamline and improve resources to be able to fight this. This means be able to streamline staffing, to be able to do more to get vaccines out there, to be able to bring more resources to bear. And it also really focuses the attention on this particular issue, which is an expanding public health problem,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (Rimoin is also interviewed by MSNBC.)

How to manifest love into your life | NBC’s “Today”

“There’s value in knowing yourself. That’s a key characteristic in finding what it is that you want — knowing your limitations, and who you’ll be compatible with,” Dr. Lauren Kerwin, assistant clinical professor at UCLA, told TODAY.