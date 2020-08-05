UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

What led to LAPD restricting neckholds in 1982? | “ PBS NewsHour ” PBS NewsHour

“And Chief Gates asked me if I could verify the fact or, according to him, the fact that African-Americans were very susceptible to chokeholds because they had an anatomical defect in their necks. And so he was suggesting that Blacks were not normal in regards to their neck anatomy and that therefore it was their fault that they were dying. Not the fault of the police. And he wanted to know if I would agree with him,” said UCLA’s Dr. Richard Allen Williams.

“I think it’s really important to focus in on what that moment represented. And how, in many ways, just the hallmark moment of opening our city, our country and our world up for citizen journalism, citizen media activism, really started with George Holliday and Rodney King,” said UCLA’s Ramesh Srinivasan (1:25 mark).

“Just because you can go back in the office doesn’t mean you should go back in the office. To forfeit safety for the idea of having collaborative moments is something that I just can’t agree with,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 4:04 mark).

“We didn’t expect people to become complacent as they have, which provides more opportunities for transmission,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. That resulted in reclosing bars and limiting restaurant service to outdoor dining or takeout, and “we end up on a roller coaster ride.”

It’s smart to lay out clear guidelines, as people can’t necessarily be counted on to take the right health precautions on their own, said Kathryn Leifheit, an epidemiologist and postdoctoral fellow at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “As much as you can give people clear messaging on what’s OK and what’s not, I think that’s the way we can sustain social distancing and make it something people can incorporate into their day-to-day lives.”

CDC’s vaccine advisers wanted to know who’s really essential. “I wouldn’t consider myself a critical health care worker,” admitted Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a pediatrician at the University of California, Los Angeles.

This week, I interview Chon Noriega, professor of cinema and media studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he also has been director of the Chicano Studies Research Center (CSRC) since 2002. As part of the CSRC’s multidisciplinary profile, he has developed extensive archival and digital holdings, scholarly publications, public programs, and policy studies related to the arts.

In fact, research shows that more than 50% of women will develop androgenetic alopecia by the age of 80. “It can come from either side of the family in men or women, skip a generation, and start earlier in the next generation that the one before it,” says dermatologist Carolyn Goh, M.D., Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and Director of the Hair and Scalp Disorder Clinic at UCLA. “However, some people have pattern hair loss without a family history of it.”