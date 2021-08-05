UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Mexico sues U.S. gun companies over violence | Associated Press

Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA and expert on gun policy, called Mexico’s effort a “long shot.” “It is a bold and innovative lawsuit,” he said. “We haven’t seen anything like this before. The gun manufacturers have enjoyed broad immunity from lawsuits for now two decades.” (UCLA’s Eugene Volokh was quoted in the New York Times.)

Border Patrol to begin wearing cameras | Los Angeles Times

“It’ll be very easy for agents to claim that they forgot to turn on their cameras,” said Amada Armenta, a UCLA assistant professor of urban planning who specializes in immigration enforcement, adding that it will be hard for migrants and others to counter officers who asserted they mistakenly forgot to turn on the cameras.

Collection captures four decades of hip-hop | New York Times

Whether or not it constitutes a canon — “I eschew the concept of canon,” said Cheryl L. Keyes, the chair of U.C.L.A.’s department of African American Studies and a member of the executive committee — the collection is a tour led with intention through hip-hop’s many phases, regions and ideologies.

Wealthy vs. poor nations and COVID boosters | Los Angeles Times

Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the twin goals of protecting Americans and vaccinating other parts of the world “aren’t mutually exclusive.” Like Wen, she pointed to the pressing need to ensure that less wealthy countries can distribute vaccine doses once they have them. “We do need to consider what’s happening globally in order to protect ourselves locally,” she said. “We have to be fighting the war on both fronts.”

L.A. County not fully supporting Latino residents | La Opinión

The analysis features a ratings in five areas — education, health, public safety, economic prosperity and civic participation, based on data collected by, among others, study centers at USC, Loyola Marymount and UCLA universities. (Translated from Spanish.)

Work, home stress raises risk of depression | City News Service

Stress at work and at home are found to be linked to major depressive episodes and may have different effects on men and women, according to a study led by UCLA researchers. “A person’s situation at home may impact their experience of stress at work, and vice versa,” said Wendie Robbins, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of environmental health sciences and a co-author of the study published in the August edition of the Journal of Psychosomatic Research. (UCLA’s Timothy Matthews and Dr. Jian Li were also quoted.)

Are weight-loss businesses body shaming? | USA Today

What’s clear is that weight stigma can have severe mental and physical effects, including an increase in stress, said A. Janet Tomiyama, a UCLA associate professor of psychology and director of a lab that focuses on dieting, stress and health. “We really need to be eradicating weight stigma and fat-shaming in order to improve everybody’s health,” Tomiyama said.

The biases that make us underrate underdogs | BBC Future

Even in adult elite sport, being the favourite can produce some strange behaviours. Tennis favourites are more likely to quit early if they start a match poorly, finds Hengchen Dai, a researcher at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California Los Angeles who specialises in behavioural decision making.

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think what the World Health Organization is really saying is, ‘Look, this is a global problem. The pandemic doesn’t care where you are. Viruses do not think, they do not respect national borders. And if we want to control this pandemic, we really have to control it everywhere,’” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 2:15 mark).