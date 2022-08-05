UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

ID cards for migrants in deportation proceedings | Associated Press

Talia Inlender, deputy director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at University of California, Los Angeles’ law school, said she was skeptical that using a card to access electronic documents would simplify the process for immigrants, especially those navigating the system without a lawyer, and questioned whether the card has technology that could be used to increase government surveillance of migrants.

Move to strengthen reproductive rights in L.A. | Los Angeles Times

According to a June UCLA study, up to 16,000 more people are expected to travel to California each year for abortion care, with more than half likely to end up in Los Angeles County. (Also: City News Service.)

Water-starved Catalina Island battles drought | Los Angeles Times

Yoram Cohen, a desalination expert and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at UCLA who is not affiliated with the Avalon plant, said size can be a factor when it comes to the impact of the brine. “If you discharge 20, 25 million gallons a day, that’s a lot more than 200,000 gallons a day,” he said, “so the impact on the environment, the local impact, is going to be very different. It may be easier to disperse a small volume, or a small volumetric flow, than it is a huge one.”

The ongoing toll of the opioid crisis | Washington Post

But research has consistently shown that naloxone and needle exchanges save lives and reduce the transmission of HIV and hepatitis. The studies of overdose prevention sites also point to lifesaving impacts. “Dead people can’t recover,” said Chelsea Shover, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “You have to meet people where they’re at.”

Animal tranquilizer increasingly found in street drugs | WBUR-FM

The study does not claim xylazine is causing more fatalities, but study co-author Chelsea Shover said it may contribute. Xylazine, a sedative, slows breathing and heart rate, as well as decreases blood pressure, compounding some effects of an opioid like fentanyl or heroin. “If you have an opioid and a sedative, those two things are going to have stronger effects together,” said Shover, an epidemiologist at UCLA’s School of Medicine.

U.S. declares monkeypox health emergency | New York Times

Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a member of the W.H.O.’s advisory panel on monkeypox, said the declaration would send “a strong message that this is important, that it must be dealt with now.” (Rimoin is also quoted by Bloomberg.)

Need for laws to prevent attempts to overturn elections | NBC News

“The bill would limit the ability of both the legislature and the governor to mess with genuine election results,” Rick Hasen, an elections expert at UCLA’s law school who has supported the legislation, told NBC News. “If the governor tries to not follow state law in certifying the election for Trump or someone like him, there is a procedure to get courts involved.”

7 ways to reduce your risk of monkeypox | ABC News

The virus can spread through contaminated objects including “clothing, bed sheets, towels, and other porous materials,” says Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. While this form of transmission is not nearly as common as skin-to-skin contact, it is something to keep in mind when sharing items with others. “This virus could live on those surfaces for a period of time and then spread to another person,” Rimoin said.

California should not bar access to justice | Bloomberg Law

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Scott Cummings) As we continue to learn more about the attack on the 2020 election, we are coming to appreciate as never before how critical a well-functioning legal system is for democracy. And yet, in California and nationwide, there is one fundamental way in which our system does not function well at all, and that is providing equal access to justice for those unable to afford it.

Queer slasher film skewers conversion therapy | NBC News

According to a 2019 report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, in the U.S. alone, close to 700,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender adults have been subject to conversion therapy at some point during their lifetime.

The risk of long COVID for young people | WebMD

The study is suggestive but not definitive, says Peter Katona, MD, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. It’s still too early to draw conclusions about long COVID, including in children, because many questions remain, he says: Should long COVID be defined as symptoms at 1 month or 3 months after infection? How do you define brain fog?

Conservatives cheer far right messages at convention | MSNBC

“The interplay between ethnonationalism, white supremacy and the Republican party has never been more clearly presented for the entire country to see. We’re not talking about dog whistles anymore. This is a bullhorn,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw (approx. 1:45 mark).