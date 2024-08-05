UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Meet UCLA’s two newest Olympians: Twenty-one-year-old Amy Wang, America’s number one table tennis player. And nineteen-year-old Rachel Sung, number three in the nation. Having prevailed at the nationals, they’re now summering in the City of Light.

The Fowler Museum at UCLA has returned cultural artifacts to Warumungu elders from Australia … According to Fowler director Silvia Forni, the museum holds 130,000 objects, of which 27 have been returned. Many of those don’t fall under the categories of “loot, stolen objects, or objects or particular cultural significance,” that tribes most often want back.

Over the next six months, a UCLA team will continue collecting a massive amount of data that will help dozens of scientists and researchers investigate how residents have been impacted by the Aliso Canyon gas leak near Porter Ranch that went on for four months, forcing thousands of families to evacuate their homes. (UCLA’s Honghu Liu was quoted.)

There will likely be at least a few new wildfire ignitions over the next 72 hours due to lightning in California, and these could occur in SoCal, NorCal, or both,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, wrote in a blog post Thursday. (Swain was also quoted by The New York Times and The Sacramento Bee.)

“There’s a lot of media attention on her Black heritage and so that way it makes it hard for voters to then try to parse through a lot of other information you’d have to really dig through,” Natalie Masuoka, an associate professor of political science and Asian American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Spectrum News.

Nationally, Native American populations are more than twice as likely as Black or White populations to die due to deaths of “despair” — suicide, drug overdoses and alcoholic liver disease — according to a UCLA Health survey released in April.

“If women are even a little bit heavier than what’s considered our arbitrary ideal, then it’s, ‘Can you believe it? She’s so fat,’” says Abigail Saguy, professor of sociology at UCLA. “Women are walking a narrow tightrope of what’s considered acceptable and healthy and are subject to much scrutiny.”

“Because it’s really telling you on a population level, what are we seeing? You’re not relying on people going in, testing, recording symptoms,” said UCLA’s Ann Rimoin (approx. 1:40 mark).

Alice Shapley, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, fondly recalled the tubs of Red Vine licorice strings and boxes of animal crackers that helped her get through the long nights at Palomar. These days, astronomers at many observatories are left to fend for themselves at local strip malls. “Dinners at Palomar were much more fun and filling,” she said.

Eric Sussman, a UCLA accounting professor, after LAist read him the county’s letters to VAS, called the findings full of “red flags.” “At best, it reflects extraordinarily sloppy record keeping, insufficient policies and procedures at the nonprofit to comply with underlying standards, prevent misstatements of financial reporting and so forth,” Sussman said.

And a recent UCLA study found that Los Angeles courts are setting bail amounts far higher than the state average.