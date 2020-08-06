UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA on Tuesday said it is launching a three-year study to better understand how factors such as sleep, physical activity, heart rate and daily routines impact symptoms of depression and anxiety. UCLA is working with Apple to design the study, which will use data collected by the iPhone, Apple Watch and Beddit sleep-tracker, which Apple gained in a 2017 acquisition. (Also: KABC-TV and Forbes.)

“At a certain point in California’s history, 20,000 acres would have been a pretty big fire,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. However, the warming climate and shifting precipitation patterns have lengthened the state’s fire season and contributed to an increase in larger fires.

“It was Marquette Frye, who was driving his mother’s car.… He was pulled over by CHPs. He was on parole. He had been drinking. There was an attempt to arrest him. A crowd grew around the policemen, Marquette and his brother,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (approx. 2:10 mark).

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dana Cuff) Could we give birth to a new architecture for equitable cities? One that recognizes sustainability and racial justice must be knotted together to make the world we want to live in? An architecture that begins to right the deep wrongs that the first half of 2020 has so viscerally exposed? The potential for this rebirth, fraught with labor pains, resides in the field’s own DNA of world-building that opens new possibilities.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Samuel Culbert) The job of a manager is simple and clear: Create an environment in which employees can do their best work. Sadly, few managers pull this off. As I have seen in a lifetime of teaching and consulting, executives are prone to mistake “managing” for “control.” But here’s the good news: The pandemic is making it much easier to be a good manager.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Sanford DeVoe) People who get paid by the hour see their time differently than people who get a salary. And that has implications for both the way companies pay their employees and how people could increase their well-being by altering the way they view their income.

“The reason why it hasn’t been hit as hard is long leases,” UCLA Anderson economist David Shulman said. “And firms are still making money even though people are not in the office.”

According to a recent study by the University of California, Los Angeles, 83 percent of the Asian American labor force with high school degrees or lower has filed unemployment insurance claims in California — the U.S. state with the highest population of Asian Americans — since the onset of the coronavirus’s spread.

“Superfood is a marketing term used as a label for foods which presumably deliver an exceptional nutrient density,” says Shadi Vahdat, an LA-based internal medicine physician and assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. But, Vahdat adds, “Claims that a particular food is a superfood are not always backed by scientific evidence.”