UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Cruise lines to require masks and testing | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, recommended people determine what their risk threshold is before deciding to take a cruise in light of the growing number of cases. “You have to think very carefully,” she said. “Do you have someone in your household, who isn’t vaccinated, that is at risk? Do I have small children that could become infected if I get infected?”

Crucial system of ocean currents is faltering | New York Times

Alex Hall, the director of the Center for Climate Science at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study, said that although the findings did not signal to him that any collapse of that ocean system might be imminent, the analysis offered a crucial reminder of the risks of interfering with currents. “We’re poking a beast,” he said. “But we don’t really know the reaction we’ll cause.”

Supreme Court and Biden’s eviction ban | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Adam Winkler) Ordinarily, elected officials should not adopt laws or regulations that they predict will be struck down. They take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. But the Biden administration had valid reasons to issue its eviction moratorium.

Cooling technology that may make A.C. obsolete | National Geographic

Even aside from their carbon footprint, air conditioners have a more direct impact on their surroundings, says Aaswath Raman, a professor of engineering at the University of California Los Angeles. “When you think about what an air conditioner does, it dumps hot air back into its environment. So every air conditioner is actually making its environment slightly hotter.”

Facebook news and COVID vaccinations | Healthline

“Misinformation in any form always has the potential to harm, sometimes with deadly consequences. This is especially true when we talk about misinformation that steers people away from seeking appropriate medical care,” Dr. Joseph M. Pierre, professor in UCLA’s department of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, and author of the column Psych Unseen, told Healthline. As of June 2021, 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths were occurring among unvaccinated people, he added.

New mothers’ sleep loss linked to accelerated aging | Medical Xpress

When new mothers complain that all those sleepless nights caring for their newborns are taking years off their life, they just might be right, UCLA research published this summer in the journal Sleep Health suggests… “The early months of postpartum sleep deprivation could have a lasting effect on physical health,” said the study’s first author, Judith Carroll, UCLA’s George F. Solomon Professor of Psychobiology. “We know from a large body of research that sleeping less than seven hours a night is detrimental to health and increases the risk of age-related diseases.” (UCLA’s Christine Dunkel Schetter was also quoted. Also: Yahoo Life UK.)

Biden’s plan for auto emissions | Fresno Bee

Julia Stein, an environmental-law expert at UCLA, said the Biden plan represents “a marked improvement over the Trump-era standards.” But she suggested plenty of damage has already been done to the climate from Trump’s efforts to rescind the original rules. “There’s much ground to be made up, considering where we would have been if the Obama standards had remained in effect,” she said.

Are people getting secretly vaccinated for COVID? | Healthline

Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine, told Healthline that “one of the tragedies of the pandemic and our national response to the pandemic” is how politicized basic protective healthcare measures became.

Women frustrated over UTI treatments | City News Service

“Since there’s already a common treatment for UTIs — antibiotics — many doctors don’t see a need to do anything differently,” said senior author Dr. Ja-Hong Kim, associate professor of urology and assistant fellowship director for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at UCLA Health. “This study really gave us insight into the patient perspective and showed us those with recurrent UTIs are dissatisfied with the current management of the condition.”

Scholar counters absurd wildfire conspiracy theories | San Francisco Chronicle

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, on Wednesday tweeted that he was going to “lose it” if he kept hearing the conspiracy theory. “If I hear about ‘space lasers’ as the cause of California’s wildfires one more time...I think I’m gonna lose it,” Swain wrote in a tweet that has garnered a lot of responses.