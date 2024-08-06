UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Daniella is a veteran of the Team USA and helped the squad to get their first Olympic birth since 2008. She’s also a student at UCLA. (Ramirez was interviewed.)

Utibe Essien, a physician and assistant professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, who researches racial disparities in treatment, said more investment and investment in earlier educational support before high school and college would make a difference in the number of Black students who decide to pursue medicine.

The blood vessels in the gums are “leaky,” explains Yvonne Kapila, a professor and associate dean of research at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry. When someone’s gums are inflamed or diseased, “this leakiness allows bacteria, viruses, and all these other things that are in the outside world to enter your body” and potentially spread throughout it via the bloodstream, she explains.

Dr. Michael Levine, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Health, tells Yahoo Life that he’s seen several people break bones on a waterslide. “Occasionally you have people that go headfirst, even though they’re not supposed to, end up hitting the bottom of the pool with their head and break their neck,” he says. Levine says he’s also seen people stand up on slides, fall off and break a bone (or bones).