Researchers from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have been awarded a $2.97 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to develop a diagnostic technique using nanotechnology to help detect early stage liver cancer in people at risk of developing the disease.… The UCLA team is led by Hsian-Rong Tseng, professor of molecular and medical pharmacology, and Vatche Agopian, director of Dumont-UCLA Liver Cancer Center and associate professor of surgery, liver and pancreas transplantation at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“Robin has a register of how much happy, how much anxiety, how much sadness, how much fear is being projected,” said UCLA’s Dr. Justin Wagner.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Ellen Carol DuBois) As we mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, it’s natural to ask if those expectations have been met. What impact did the official entry of women into American political life end up having on the country and on women themselves? What new dimensions of the movement for women’s equality opened up once the franchise had been secured?

Andrea Sella, professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, said of the Beirut blast: “The idea that such a quantity would have been left unattended for six years beggars belief, and was an accident waiting to happen.”

Populations that are considered hard to reach, like low-income communities, people of color, indigenous populations and immigrants, are further behind in responding to the 2020 census than they were in 2010, according to an analysis by the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, and experts are concerned speeding up the timeline will make it harder to make up the gap for those groups.

“The U.N. guidelines are pretty clear on this. Local governments should immediately stop all forced evictions of encampments, which is precisely what the special enforcement zones enable. Moving people around is more likely to cause transmission of the virus,” said UCLA’s Hilary Malson (approx. 8:30 mark).

“Even if you miss somebody on Day 1,” said Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology in the UCLA Health System. “If you test them repeatedly, the argument is, you’ll catch them the next time around.”

“We expected that the COVID cases would sweep out of Beverly Hills and Brentwood and Bel-Air and down into the more exposed areas,” said David Hayes-Bautista, professor of medicine at UCLA and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture. “It’s done that exactly, following the line of least resistance.”

“Kids can transmit the virus. They are susceptible to it,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA. “And the rates of hospitalization is going up.”

“If you have COVID-19 at 8 weeks during embryonic development, what is the outcome for that baby? That’s data that needs time to gestate,” says Yalda Afshar, a high-risk obstetrician at Ronald Reagan University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center.

Dr. Alice Kuo, the director of the UCLA Center of Excellence on Maternal and Child Health and the president of the Southern California chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the topic has come up so often that the chapter plans to include an entry about the safest way to hold learning pods in the Frequently Asked Questions section of its website next week.

“So, what we look at are four different types of real estate: multi-family housing, office, industrial – which includes warehouses – and retail. And we look at them over seven different markets in California. And they’re all fairly uniform from the developer’s perspective right now,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg.

“I kind of describe where we are now as a second plateau of the first wave here in California and Los Angeles,” said [Dr. Robert] Kim-Farley, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We went up, instituted very strict stay at home, we’ve opened up a bit, cases rose and now we’ve had to dial back and cases are beginning to level off.”