What does a recreational pickleball player have in common with the U.S. Olympic basketball team? Both seek care at UCLA Health. The Los Angeles-based health system is an esteemed sports medicine hub. In Newsweek’s recent ranking of America’s Best Orthopedic Hospitals, UCLA was the only enterprise to have two hospitals represented in the top 10. (UCLA’s Dr. Nicholas Bernthal was quoted.)

It’s even more important to activate the core during more strenuous activities, because the forces on your body are greater, said Dr. Sharon Hame, a professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an email.

Dr. Michael Levine, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Health, agrees. “I definitely see these injuries a lot — on a daily basis,” he tells Yahoo Life. “Usually people are scooting around, hit a bump and fall, or a car stops in front of them and they don’t see it.”

In fact, forecasting summer thunderstorms in the interior of the Western United States is notoriously difficult, said Alex Hall, a UCLA climate scientist. Unlike storms arising from atmospheric rivers — large-scale systems that stretch for thousands of miles and have well-observed features — these are small-scale systems that emerge spontaneously.