UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A.’s monkeypox vaccination efforts | Los Angeles Times

“We just don’t have good data on vaccine effectiveness, especially as it relates to sexual transmission,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a member of the World Health Organization’s emergency committee on monkeypox. “That’s not to say it won’t work. We just don’t have enough data to make definitive statements.” (Rimoin was also quoted about monkeypox in the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Blade and Xinhua, and was interviewed by CNN.)

Monkeypox disproportionately hitting Latinos | Los Angeles Times

In this anxious moment for California, we should also not lose track of the most vulnerable. Nearly 60,000 LGBTQ undocumented individuals live in California — the largest number in the nation, according to the UCLA Williams Institute. As we have seen during the pandemic, undocumented populations experience additional barriers to health services because of a lack of health insurance and fears of repercussions for their immigration status.

Cutting monkeypox risk while awaiting shots | Los Angeles Times

“The government needs to produce more vaccine and get it in the arms of people who need it — like now,” said Matthew J. Mimiaga, a professor of epidemiology and psychiatry who directs the UCLA Center for LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Research and Health. “But I don’t think gay and bisexual men will let that be the only prevention opportunity that they take.”

How is monkeypox transmitted sexually? | NBC’s “Today”

“The predominant mode of transmission is close, skin-to-skin contact,” Dr. Paul Adamson, infectious disease physician and assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, told TODAY. Skin-to-skin contact can occur during sexual activity … [it] can also happen during other intimate activities like kissing, cuddling or massaging, according to the CDC, as the virus can spread through direct contact with an infected person’s lesions or scabs, and bodily fluids.

Why new prison reform bill misses the mark | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Sharon Dolovich) But if the point is to infuse California’s prisons with the animating spirit of Norway’s approach, Assembly Bill 2730 is wide of the mark. It instead reflects a fundamental failure of vision — an inability to see people in prison other than in narrow economic terms.

Racing, street takeovers imperil L.A. roadways | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Mark Morocco was on duty in the emergency room at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center when it happened. He told me the staff was alerted and began preparing for incoming patients — girding for the worst. In Los Angeles, one collision is more grisly than the last, it seems. (Morocco is quoted.)

Stop erasing Latinos from the screen | Los Angeles Times

Although Latinos make up 19% of the country, a UCLA diversity in TV report last year found they appear in only about 6% of roles (across digital, cable and broadcast shows). The rates are similar in film; most Latino are cast as criminal or poor.

Are Russian sanctions working? | NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday”

“Obviously, the primary goal was to stop the war. And the sanctions that were imposed right in the first days of the war — these were very unprecedented, steep sanctions on the foreign reserves of Russia. Those had the potential of inflicting a full-scale financial banking crisis in Russia that would have had the capacity to really change the bargaining power and create pressure to stop the war in the first weeks of it. So that clearly didn’t happen,” said UCLA’s Oleg Itskhoki. (Itskhoki is interviewed.)

Salvadoran Day celebrates culture, march toward social justice | Los Angeles Times

Celia Lacayo, a sociologist at UCLA, believes that Salvadorans “have made this society stronger and better” through their work on social justice causes. “The efforts of Salvadoran immigrants who came out of the struggle in their own country gave more strength to the American labor movement, because they already had experience,” Lacayo said.

Verdict in Alex Jones misinformation case | Associated Press

“I think a lot of people are thinking of this as sort of a blow against fake news, and it’s important to realize that libel law deals with a very particular kind of fake news,” said Eugene Volokh, a 1st Amendment professor at UCLA Law.

Their children were killed by drugs found on Snapchat | NBC News

Michael Karanicolas, executive director of UCLA Institute for Technology, Law and Policy, warned that making specific laws around children and social media could create a heightened level of surveillance people may not be comfortable with.

South Korea’s space program is scouting the moon | New York Times

Jean-Pierre Williams, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and another participating scientist in the Danuri mission, is hoping to produce detailed temperature maps of the craters by combining the ShadowCam images with data gathered by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Williams is quoted.)

Gerrymandered maps in 4 states still being used | New York Times

“We’re seeing a revolution in courts’ willingness to allow elections to go forward under illegal or unconstitutional rules,” Richard L. Hasen, a professor at the U.C.L.A. School of Law and the director of its Safeguarding Democracy Project, said in an interview. “And that’s creating a situation in which states are getting one free illegal election before they have to change their rules.”

Dems backed some Republican extremists in primaries | Guardian

“It is immoral and dangerous,” said Richard Hasen, a UCLA law professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project. He said the risk of miscalculation was great, particularly at a moment when the January 6 committee is attempting to show just how destructive Trump’s stolen election myth has been for American democracy.

Move to protect abortion, birth control in California constitution | Salon

“The United States Supreme Court said that the privacy and liberty protections in the United States Constitution did not extend to abortion,” said UCLA law professor Cary Franklin, an expert in constitutional law and reproductive rights who has testified before the California legislature in support of the amendment. “If they said ‘no’ on abortion, they’re probably going to say ‘no’ on birth control because that has a similar history.”

Zoning is ruining Southern California cities | Southern California News Group

Or take traffic: If prices are any indication, many Californians might like to ditch their car and live in walkable neighborhoods. Yet in nearly every municipality in Southern California, it’s illegal to build shops without a parking lot or apartments without a parking garage, even in areas where transit is easily accessible. As UCLA professor Donald Shoup has convincingly argued, these mandates can add as much as $80,000 to the cost of a new home, all while adding to the region’s traffic woes.

Self-employed women are often healthier | HealthDay News

Women who are their own bosses might have healthier hearts to show for it, a new study suggests … The findings do not prove that self-employment leads to better health, experts said. But they do raise the question of whether certain aspects of self-employment can do a woman’s heart good, said [UCLA] senior researcher Dr. Kimberly Narain. That kind of work structure, she said, may allow women more freedom in shaping their workdays — to, for instance, fit in some exercise.

Questioning companies that clean doctors’ instruments | Southern California Group

In the 1980s, doctors and dentists used ethylene oxide in-house to sterilize their own equipment, but as the evidence against it grew in subsequent years, the chemical became more tightly controlled and required more advanced technologies to contain, said Richard Jackson, professor emeritus of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Jackson served as California’s public health officer under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and previously as director of the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health.

The importance of the Jan. 6 committee for young voters | Chicago Tribune

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) Before the first prime-time hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly two months ago, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin asserted that the new revelations would “blow the roof off the house.” The committee established high expectations — and needed to deliver. After more than a month of public hearings, it’s difficult to refute Raskin’s assertion.

How members of the public are aiding astronomy research | Scientific American

(Article by UCLA’s Briley Lewis) Astronomers have many tools for studying the cosmos: telescopes, satellites, interplanetary spacecraft, and more. The humble human eye is a critical part of this toolkit, too, as it can often spot patterns or aberrations that algorithms miss. And our vision’s scrutinizing power has been bolstered recently by virtual reality (VR) as well as by thousands of eyes working in tandem thanks to the crowdsourcing power of the Internet.