“And so as you mature and you go through puberty, you actually get stronger. You get more powerful. You have that ability to really be able to do some of these skills that we’re seeing the athletes perform,” said UCLA’s Janelle McDonald.

For many Latinos filling out forms that ask for racial and ethnic identification can be daunting and confusing, especially when there is not a box that reflects their identity. This often leaves many Latinos checking Hispanic boxes that do not encompass who they are and creating data that does not reflect their lived experiences, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Cecilia Nuñez was quoted.)

In 2022, the proportion of California residents who have never had a routine medical checkup was about twice as large for those who do not speak English very well, UCLA Center for Health Policy Research Director Ninez Ponce noted.

“If you see a generation of young people who don’t have education attained in ways that we’ve seen in the past, you see a rapid shrinking of your middle class; you see a massive increase in your lower class; and then you’re working toward what I would call a two-tier society — those who have and those who have not,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 3:30 mark).

It’s not that specific reform ideas are fads, argues James Stigler, a distinguished professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. It’s that schools seem susceptible to fads because people don’t understand what it means to take an idea seriously, he says.

“The study addresses an interesting and important question using an underutilized source of information,” says Travis Longcore, an urban ecologist at UCLA and science director of the nonprofit The Urban Wildlands Group. Longcore was not involved in the new research, but has studied light pollution and bird building collisions. He agrees with the new studies’ findings, noting that “our estimates of bird mortality from collisions are probably on the low end.”

“Israel has been looking for a pathway out of the quagmire it’s in since the October 7 attacks. It has been unable to free all the hostages. They still remain there. Attempts at a cease fire and a hostage release have failed for various reasons, but fingers can be pointed at both sides, to a different extent,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Jean Guerrero, from the UCLA Latina Futures 2050 Lab, wrote in a recent essay that Kamala Harris should frame immigration as a gun-control issue as part of her 2024 pitch to voters. She referenced Harris’ first campaign ad, focused on the border, which highlighted her time as a prosecutor going after cartels.

“The number of cases is up, but the quality in terms of deadliness is not,” said Otto Yang, an associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “Still, a lot of people are still dying, and it is still having a big impact on society, so we should still be taking this seriously.”

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that 21% of California dentists saw Medi-Cal patients of all ages, according to data from 2019 to 2021.