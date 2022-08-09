UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What ties monkeypox to smallpox? | Los Angeles Times

It’s alarming to see another infectious disease gain a foothold while we’re still attempting to fend off COVID-19. But COVID and monkeypox are very different, said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a member of the World Health Organization’s emergency committee on monkeypox. “I’ve been working on this virus for 20 years. It’s a virus that does not spread as easily as something like SARS-CoV-2. Its most efficient route of transmission is close, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact,” she said.

Monkeypox likely circulated long before outbreak | Wall Street Journal

“You have a virus that was able to establish itself in a dense social and sexual network and transmit efficiently because there’s no immunity,” said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Government should produce affordable insulin | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jon Michaels) Insulin, an essential drug for more than 8 million Americans, is currently priced so steeply that many diabetics are forced to skip or ration this life-preserving treatment … Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to tackle the insulin crisis by funding a facility to produce and sell the drug at a price far more affordable than what for-profit manufacturers charge.

Do spiders sleep like humans? | Associated Press

Jerry Siegel, a sleep researcher who was not involved with the study, said he’s doubtful that the spiders can really experience REM sleep. “There may be animals that have activity in quiet states,” said Siegel, of the UCLA Center for Sleep Research. “But are they REM sleep? It’s hard to imagine that they could be the same thing.”

Senate bill hailed as ‘milestone’ in climate fight | USA Today

Following decades of disappointment, environmental activists celebrated Sunday’s narrow vote in the U.S. Senate for the nation's biggest investment, by far, in the fight against climate change … “If it (passes) … it will mark a true milestone in the United States,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It will be the first legislation in history that will clearly and tangibly reduce carbon emissions at a national scale.”

Tool could speed up data collection on OD deaths | City News Service

An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released today … “The overdose crisis in America is the number one cause of death in young adults, but we don’t know the actual number of overdose deaths until months after the fact,” said study lead Dr. David Goodman-Meza, assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: Scienmag.)

If Trump broke law, could he be barred from running? | New York Times

But in considering that situation, several legal scholars — including Seth B. Tillman of Maynooth University in Ireland and Eugene Volokh of the University of California, Los Angeles — noted that the Constitution sets eligibility criteria for who can be president, and argued that Supreme Court rulings suggest Congress cannot alter them. The Constitution allows Congress to disqualify people from holding office in impeachment proceedings, but grants no such power for ordinary criminal law.

Rising rents and affordable student housing | Wall Street Journal

Surging rental costs and greater demand for traditional campus life after the disruptions of the pandemic have students at some universities scrambling to find housing ... The University of California at Los Angeles has promised that all incoming freshmen, beginning this fall, will be guaranteed campus housing for up to four years.

Diversity training and attacks on critical race theory | Forbes

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, an acclaimed law professor at both UCLA and Columbia University, made a significant contribution to CRT in the late 1980s by introducing “intersectionality” as a prism through which to understand how the convergence of racism, sexism, poverty, religious discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, and other social forces place Black women at particular vulnerability for the miscarriage of justice in the law.

Priming students to tackle urban sustainability issues | Scienmag

As the academic year has drawn to a close, the National Science Foundation Research Traineeship–Innovations at the Nexus of Food, Energy, and Water Systems (INFEWS) program at UCLA is looking back on their work to not only train a new generation of graduate students but also provide a unique experience in solving food, energy, and water system challenges in urban centers. (UCLA’s Laurent Pilon is quoted.)

Brain stimulation for kids with ADHD | KCBS-TV

“An ADHD diagnosis should be made by a comprehensive evaluation, according to a healthcare professional who assesses behavior across a number of settings, such as home and school. Symptoms include difficulty with control or self-regulating oneself, such as paying attention, staying focused and controlling movement,” said UCLA’s Dr. Sandra Loo.

Speeding collision takes deadly toll in L.A. | KTTV-TV

Dr. Mark Morocco helps to run the emergency room at UCLA, and he treated many of the people injured in that collision. I spoke to him a short time ago about what it was like when all those patients entered the ER. “It’s an incredibly chaotic environment … As soon as we get a chance to lay hands on patients and talk to them a little bit and get ourselves literally five or ten seconds, an experienced emergency room doctor … can go ‘sick’ or ‘not sick’ in about that time. And once that starts happening, everything falls into its lane,” Morocco said (approx. 0:50 mark).

Time-restricted eating could help with weight loss, mood | Healthline

“Over a 14-week period, an additional 214 calories/day amounts to 6 pounds (2.7kg) difference in weight loss. For many people, losing 5 percent of the weight is considered a significant health benefit and so, yes, this many calories can absolutely make a difference because in a year this would amount to losing roughly 10kg of weight (22 lb), which for some people would be close to a 10 percent weight loss,” Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at the RR-UCLA Medical Center in California, told Healthline.