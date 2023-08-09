UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The University of California admitted a record number of California applicants for fall 2023 — led by Latinos, who were part of the largest class of underrepresented students ever — as campuses received more funding to increase coveted seats, according to preliminary data released Tuesday … UCLA admitted 163 more California first-year students this year than last, with a slight rise in the admission rate to 9.5%, and fewer students from other states and countries. The share of admitted Californians from historically underrepresented groups climbed to 37% this year, the highest proportion in more than three decades. (Also: KTTV-TV, KABC-TV and KABC-AM.)

The wide gap between the rich and poor in Los Angeles coupled with its expensive living conditions have fueled the labor unrest, said [UCLA’s Kent] Wong. “You have communities of Bel Air, Brentwood, Beverly Hills, Malibu, where every single house is worth millions of dollars,” he said. “And yet on the other side of town, you have conditions that rival some of the poorest parts of the developing world.”

“Before all those strikes you listed, we also had over 40,000 academic workers across the University of California system on strike in November and December last year. There have been many strikes before the pandemic, there was teachers in LA. So we are experiencing a really high level of interest and support for labor unions across the country and across different employment categories,” said UCLA’s Toby Higbie (approx. 6:00 mark).

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) In Fulton County, Ga., Donald Trump and others are widely expected to be indicted any day for attempting to illegally reverse Joe Biden’s victory in that state in 2020. Trump’s alleged interference includes his infamous call with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, in which Trump cajoled him to “find” 11,780 votes so he could overtake Biden’s lead.

In February, the University of California, Los Angeles announced that researchers there had found that 68% of the 40 Mexican pharmacies visited in four northern Mexico cities sold Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, and that 27% of those pharmacies were selling fake pills … “These counterfeit pills represent a serious overdose risk to buyers who think they are getting a known quantity of a weaker drug,” Chelsea Shover, assistant professor-in-residence of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said in February.

Chris Herring, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he’s never heard of a district attorney threatening to sue a city over its response to homeless encampments – and certainly not so publicly. But he says elected officials have previously politicized the issue to stake out policy differences.

California’s mandate is likely to have ripple effects across the nation, said UCLA climate policy expert Julia Stein. ”I think we’ll see other states kind of follow California’s lead here,” she said. That’s what happened with California’s rules on electric cars, which have been adopted by 17 other states.

Doctors we spoke to said that kind of dismissiveness toward patients is a big red flag. A quality OB-GYN would be receptive to all of their patient’s concerns and able to walk a patient through every stage of life, from menarche to menopause, said Aparna Sridhar, an associate clinical professor and a full scope clinical expert in obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA Health.

Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a geriatrician at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, has these important talks with women often. “Before deciding on whether or not to have a mammogram, older women should have personalized conversations with their physicians about the risks and benefits of screening that take into account their life expectancy, personal values around risk aversion, and how they value their time away from the medical system,” said Sarkisian.

“I’ve definitely seen people stepping off curbs when they were not supposed to, not seeing cars come … because they were too busy looking at their phone when they should have realized where the sidewalk ended,” added [Dr. Michael] Levine, from UCLA Health. “So, I’ve seen all different permutations of people getting injured from texting and walking across the street.”