Asking Latinos about their “street race,” or how they’re perceived racially by strangers based on their physical appearance, could help improve how the government collects data about race and ethnicity, according to a new report from the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. The ways in which federal government agencies, such as the U.S. Census, inquire about race and ethnicity — especially if one chooses just “Hispanic” or “Latino” — may not accurately reflect people’s experiences. This is particularly true for Black Latinos, according to the authors.

Research from UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s Randall Kuhn and colleagues at UCLA and USC shows the health risk for people experiencing homelessness goes beyond challenges inherent to living without shelter … “Our study highlights the crushing burden of violence and discrimination faced by our unhoused neighbors in L.A. County,” said Kuhn, [professor of community health sciences and co-leader of the study team].

Minority groups experienced gains relative to their white counterparts in all key Hollywood employment arenas examined in the streaming film sector, according to a new report from the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at UCLA. The Hollywood Diversity Report — authored by Ana-Christina Ramón, Michael Tran and Darnell Hunt — examines the relationship between racial, ethnic, and gender diversity and the bottom line in the entertainment industry. It is the 11th in a series of annual studies.

(Review by UCLA’s Anahid Nersessian) I certainly hope people will see both parts of the show. “Simone Leigh” is extraordinary, easily the best retrospective of a major artist I’ve seen in years.

“We have a lot of people who are no longer vaccinated or don’t have good vaccination protection anymore. People haven’t had COVID over several weeks or months. So, we just have a lot of people who are no longer immune,” said UCLA’s Ann Rimoin.

“It was very radical at the time … People didn’t really understand this was an actual dance. They thought it was just, you know, a lot of Black and Latino kids with a lot of energy, but it stood the test of time,” said UCLA’s Ken Swift.

“It’s been a fascinating experiment on the part of NBC to really embrace the social media aspect of how so many people engage with current events,” said UCLA’s Sarah Roberts (approx. 4:15 mark).

“July’s heat was remarkable not only for its sheer intensity ... but also for its duration,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA Climate Scientist wrote in a blog post anticipating the release of Thursday’s data. “Temperatures remained extremely elevated for weeks on end and did not substantially cool off at night, especially in the foothill thermal belts.”