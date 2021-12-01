UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Rising sea levels threaten California toxic sites | Los Angeles Times

With the new Toxic Tides project, two environmental health scientists — Rachel Morello-Frosch, at UC Berkeley, and Lara Cushing, at UCLA — teamed up with Zucker and a number of community groups to design an online tool that could help fill some data gaps in this less-talked-about realm of sea level rise ... “We know from past flood events that the wealthy communities are not the ones that suffer the greatest impacts,” Cushing said, pointing to recent disasters in New Orleans and Houston. “The vulnerabilities of environmental justice communities to sea level rise have not been front and center in the conversation in a way that it should be.”

How much are Latinos shifting politically? | New York Times

While there was some dampened enthusiasm among Latino voters during the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, for example, an analysis from the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that Latino-heavy precincts overwhelmingly backed Newsom’s remaining in office.

Appeals court upholds California ammo ban | San Francisco Chronicle

California’s voter-approved ban on possessing large-capacity gun magazines, those holding more than 10 cartridges, was reinstated Tuesday by a bitterly divided federal appeals court … But Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who has studied firearms issues, said the case was most likely headed to a Supreme Court that “appears eager to curtail gun safety regulation and expand Second Amendment rights.”

Variants, vaccines and the future of COVID | NBC’s “Today”

But sometimes those changes can make the virus more transmissible or more deadly, which is what happened previously with the alpha, beta and then the delta variant … “As the virus is being transmitted from person to person anywhere in the world, it’s replicating,” [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Brewer said. “And that creates the opportunity for mutations and deletions that can result in a new variant.”

Twitter bans sharing of private people’s photos | Wall Street Journal

Sarah Roberts, associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and co-founder of the Center for Critical Internet Studies, said the change addresses “a semi-truck–sized hole in Twitter policy” that was allowing the doxxing of people and not giving them recourse to prevent it.

L.A.’s homeless death toll during pandemic | Guardian

Authored by researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and a coalition of unhoused residents, the report analyzed the L.A. County coroner’s records to identify 1,493 cases of people who died between March 2020 and July 2021 on the streets and were probably unhoused. The most common cause of death was accidental overdose. (UCLA’s Ananya Roy is quoted. Also: Daily Beast.)

L.A. sheriff concerned over COVID tester’s links to China | KNX-AM

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not use the county’s COVID-19 testing provider for deputies, citing concerns over the company’s alleged ties to China … “There’s nothing that I can think of that can be used to identify a person or used in any harmful way against an individual,” Dr. Angelique Campen, a UCLA emergency medicine physician who works with COVID-19 patients, told KNX.

Understanding the new COVID omicron variant | Medical Xpress

Countries around the world are making preparations against omicron, a new variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Although it hasn’t yet been detected in the United States, health officials are once again cautioning the public about getting vaccinated, frequent testing and potentially stepping up tried-and-true measures to prevent transmission such as mask-wearing and hand-washing. We spoke with Shangxin Yang, a pathologist at UCLA Health, about the new variant and what everyone needs to know. (Yang is interviewed.)

Humanizing the thousands who died at the border | Axios

“The information is the same as what one might find in official databases, but presented differently” so that visitors will engage and reflect on the similarities they might have with those who’ve died, said Jason de León, UCLA anthropologist and director of the Undocumented Migration Project, the non-profit arts and education collective behind the exhibit.

Omicron variant: What could come next? | KABC-TV

“It is normal for the most part for viruses to evolve and adapt,” [UCLA’s Dr. Otto] Yang said. He said mutating to a milder infection is how a virus survives. It needs a host. “If the virus is killing people, then that’s actually not good for the virus itself in the long run,” Yang said. Scientists say the omicron variant’s spike protein contains more changes, making it more transmissible. Yang predicts we will probably see more cases and breakthrough infections, but the current vaccines will remain protective.

Can L.A. make the 2028 Olympics work for all? | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The reason the ’84 Games were a guaranteed success is because the city of Los Angeles, its voters, passed a charter amendment which precluded the city from spending any taxpayer on the Games. And it forced the body politic and the civic leadership to find a different model, a model that hadn’t been used before,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:45 mark).

Treating insomnia with CBT can prevent depression | ScienceDaily

A new study led by researchers at UCLA Health has found that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-I) prevented major depression, decreasing the likelihood of depression by over 50% as compared to sleep education therapy in adults over the age of 60 with insomnia ... “Given that older adults account for nearly 20% of the U.S. population and are the most vulnerable for health risks associated with depression, effective depression prevention is urgently needed,” said Dr. Michael Irwin, lead author of the study and the director of the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience, and a Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.