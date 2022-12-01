UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“In the last two years, more and more conflict has been directed at public schools and oftentimes there’s been a concerted effort to direct that to politically diverse areas,” argued [the study’s] co-author John Rogers, director of the UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education and Access. (Also: NPR, ABC News, KPCC-FM and a separate Washington Post piece.)

It just takes a bit of a different approach, says Dov Waxman, the director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at UCLA, because not all antisemitic incidents rise to the same level of response. As the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation [Endowed] Chair in Israel Studies, Waxman researches contemporary antisemitism. He spoke with NPR’s "All Things Considered" about different examples of antisemitic incidents and how best to address them.

While prices dropped in all 20 cities tracked by the Case-Shiller index, San Francisco, Seattle and other West Coast cities had some of the steepest declines, said Stuart Gabriel of the University of California, Los Angeles. “We have very significant problems of affordability that relate to both high mortgage interest rates and high house prices,” he said. “That, of course, is prompting moves by households to more affordable areas.”

During crypto boom times, the best and the brightest at elite universities are — shocker — more interested in crypto. Crypto classes at engineering and business schools are now pretty common. John Villasenor has noticed a particular correlation among his University of California, Los Angeles, computer science students. “I’ve found in the last seven or eight years that interest in the crypto space, generally speaking, tends to track the price of bitcoin,” he said.

The Oregon ballot measure is part of a national trend of gun policy being decided by voters because “significant reform is stalled and that has put all the battles over gun control and gun safety at the state level,” said Adam Winkler, a constitutional law professor and expert in gun policy at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Cochise is a useful stress test for America’s electoral system “in terms of demonstrating the continued dangers to our democracy” — and what can be done about them, Rick Hasen, the director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA, told me. Congress should pass reforms to the Electoral Count Act, Hasen said.

Warmer temperatures are leading more California low-income households to have their electricity disconnected, according to a study published in the journal Nature Energy. … “This is adding to the tax of being poor,” said Alan Barreca, economist and professor in the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, who co-authored the study.

The Nature Climate Change journal published a study earlier this year by UCLA researchers that concluded the Southwest is facing the worst drought that the world has seen over the last 1,200 years. This means the next squeeze regional water users will face will come from Mother Nature, not MWD — and the options to acquire new supplies that were available in the early 1990s won’t exist.

Birds do it. Bees do it. Even spiders in their webs do it: cooperate for more peaceful colonies. That’s one of the surprising findings of a new study by UCLA undergraduates of orb-weaving spiders in Peru. … “We’re used to thinking of animals like honeybees and elephants living cooperatively,” said the paper’s senior author, Gregory Grether, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “But spiders usually live solitarily, so we were excited to study these colonial spiders and find out how they interact with colony mates as well as with individuals from other colonies.”

Reducing catastrophic wildfire is one of the state’s most challenging climate problems. A recent study by researchers at UCLA and the University of Chicago found that wildfire carbon emissions from the 2020 fire season alone were more than double the amount of overall emissions reduced in California from 2003 to 2019.

Now, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases in over 100 countries, [what was formally called] monkeypox is a stark reminder of what happens when such warnings go unheeded. Scientists such as Yinka-Ogunleye and epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who has worked on monkeypox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since 2002, have amassed decades of experience investigating how the virus spreads. ... “There are lots of questions that we need to answer,” says Rimoin, who is based at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Losing pandemic benefits hurt Black and older people | Sacramento Bee | Sacramento Bee

When Washington stopped paying emergency unemployment benefits last year, workers in California who were Black, older or less educated were disproportionately hurt financially, according to a new California Policy Lab study released Thursday. … Till von Wachter, a co-author of the study and faculty director of the California Policy Lab’s UCLA site said, “Throughout the crisis, the most vulnerable workers have fared worse, including when you look at who was more likely to be receiving benefits under the PEUC program when it was discontinued.” (Also: KPCC-FM.)

According to a 2020 study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health examining food insecurity during the pandemic, Asian households were more likely to face transportation issues when purchasing food.

“Thus far, there have not been many attempts to synthesize rare and common variant influences in developmental neuropsychiatric disorders like autism,” says Carrie Bearden, professor of psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

Calling the data “tragic,” Dr. Catherine Sarkisian pointed out that current seniors came of age during the Vietnam War and/or were baby boomers and had a much higher rate of drug use than people who came of age during World War II. She is a geriatrician and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It is terrible but not completely surprising that drug overdose would also be higher in this cohort than in previous cohorts of seniors,” Sarkisian said.

“Many diseases, including COVID, can lead to symptoms negatively impacting one’s sense of well-being lasting months after initial infection, which is what we saw here,” said lead author Lauren Wisk, assistant professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. … (UCLA’s Dr. Joann Elmore was also quoted.)