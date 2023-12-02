UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden left his stamp on college basketball, coaching the Bruins to 10 national championships and four undefeated seasons while inspiring generations with his “Pyramid of Success” method of coaching. Soon fans will have an actual stamp to remember him by… “This stamp is a tribute to Coach Wooden’s remarkable and widespread impact, which extends far beyond UCLA and far beyond basketball,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a news release.

Among the nation’s hospitals, those that serve high numbers of Black and Hispanic patients are far less likely to have advanced medical equipment and critical services that have been shown to boost the quality and effectiveness of cancer care, according to a study led by investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. (UCLA’s Dr. Gracie Himmelstein was quoted.)

“People living with HIV, on treatment and undetectable, are not infectious — full stop, end of statement — to their sexual partners,” Dr. Raphael Landovitz, co-director of UCLA’s Center for HIV Identification, Prevention and Treatment Services, told Live Science. Viral suppression also nearly eliminates HIV spread to babies during pregnancy or childbirth, greatly reduces spread via breastfeeding and likely lowers spread from sharing syringes.

While there’s typically no harm in adding the supplement to your diet, if you’re a generally healthy adult, it also wouldn’t hurt if you didn’t take a multivitamin, says Dr. Elizabeth Ko, an internist and medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative.

“The exact mechanism as to why VMS occurs is not totally understood,” says Dr. Rajita Patil, a Menopause Society certified practitioner and an assistant clinical professor of OB-GYN and director of the Comprehensive Menopause Program at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I want my patients to get the best possible care, and having the right healthcare proxy is part of that care,” notes Dr. Christopher Pietras, director of Palliative Care at the UCLA Department of Medicine.

Brian Taylor, a UCLA professor of urban planning and public policy, said express lanes operate much more efficiently than general lanes. The 91 express lanes, he said, carry about 45 percent of the total traffic on the freeway despite being two lanes only.

No one thinks that permission to sleep in a car is the ultimate solution to unaffordable housing. But a 2020 study by UCLA found that one in five community college students had experienced homelessness at some point in the previous year. Overnight parking provides at least temporary support for homeless students, many of whom are juggling jobs with their course loads.