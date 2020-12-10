UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA economists issued an optimistic forecast Wednesday, predicting the U.S. economy will experience “a gloomy COVID winter and an exuberant vaccine spring,” followed by robust growth for some years. “The ‘20s will be roaring, but with several months of hardship first,” according to the quarterly UCLA Anderson forecast. “These next few months will be dire, with rising COVID infections, continued social distancing, and the expiration of social assistance programs.” (UCLA’s Leo Feler, Jerry Nickelsburg and Leila Bengali are quoted.)

While the world is preoccupied with Covid-19 and rushing a vaccine to market, the Nobel Prize committee quietly achieved a scientific milestone, awarding prizes in the physical sciences to three women — UCLA’s Andrea Ghez shared the Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering what is believed to be a black hole in the center of the Milky Way.

“The community urgently wants to move forward with fusion on a time scale that can impact climate change,” says Troy Carter, a fusion physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who chaired the planning committee. “We have to get started.”

A study in May by Gary Blasi, law professor emeritus at the UCLA School of Law, found there were then 365,000 households in Los Angeles County at high risk of eviction because they did not have enough income to pay rent, and those households collectively contained 558,000 children.

“It can make people feel they have some control over the issue and relieve them of what I think is a real duty to advocate for broader social solutions,” Pamela Hieronymi, a professor of philosophy at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Ms. Jennings. “And quite frankly, the people and industries who that broader solution would cost absolutely want to put the focus on the individual responsibility because that’s taking the focus off of them.”

“It’s reasonable to question things,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease expert and professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “What’s really important for people to understand is that vaccines go through very rigorous testing protocols. Vaccines are very safe.”

“It’s really, really concerning,” said Marcia Santini, an ER nurse at UCLA Medical Center. “It’s tough to be a healthcare worker right now, I have to tell you. It’s really tough.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Tamra Burns Loeb and Dorothy Chin) The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the reality that health in the U.S. has glaring racial inequities. Since March, people of color have been more likely to get sick and more likely to die from COVID-19 infection because they have been living and working in social conditions that worsen their physical health and mental health.

In May, the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law noted that of the nearly 1.7 million LGBT people in California — almost a half-million of whom live in Los Angeles County — an estimated 162,300 LGB and 9,000 transgender people age 65 and older were at extreme high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

“There are several aspects that are very novel to this. One is that it’s very contagious. The other, which is especially novel, is that people can spread the disease before they have any symptoms. So, that’s unprecedented for respiratory viruses,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang

Dr. Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, cautions that industry surveys such as Sanford’s must be taken with a grain of salt. “We can’t make policy decisions based on industry surveys. Unfortunately, industry surveys are subject to several possible significant biases that need to be put into perspective when evaluating their results.”

“My hope is that people will look more towards plant-based food choices, which are significantly better for the environment than animal foods,” said [UCLA’s] Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., R.D.

Words themselves offer none of that: In a famous study, Albert Mehrabian, a psychology professor at UCLA, found that humans tend to perceive only a fragment of a speaker’s meaning through spoken words. Instead, he observed, most meaning is gleaned from body language and tone of voice.