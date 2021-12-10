UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Alberto Carvalho named new LAUSD chief | Los Angeles Times

In Miami, Carvalho’s accomplishments have included enhancing science and technology opportunities at schools and increasing the number of Advanced Placement and honors classes for minority students from low-income families, UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard said. (Howard is also quoted by LAist.)

Lawyers win big in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case | USA Today

Lynn LoPucki, a professor at the UCLA School of Law who studies large bankruptcies, called the entire system corrupt. Professional fees have continued to climb, he said, thanks to loopholes few are incentivized to close. LoPucki analyzed fees in more than 100 large corporate bankruptcies filed before 2007 through a database he helped create, the UCLA-LoPucki Bankruptcy Research Database. He calculates fees as a percentage of the total assets of a bankrupt company.

Starbucks workers unionize in Buffalo | Associated Press

Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center, says that it’s a big deal for even one Starbucks location to vote for a union, calling it “a symbolic victory for the labor movement.” Wong noted that it could not only galvanize workers at other Starbucks locations but also at fast food chains. “People are looking at what is happening in Buffalo,” Wong said.

Showdown over California’s growing housing crisis | NBC News

“It took a long time for us to get into this hole, and it’s going to take a long time to get out,” said Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA. “It’s going to take some time to see so much construction that rents are going to fall.”

Canada bans conversion therapy | USA Today

In 2020, a federal appeals court, with a district that includes Alabama, Georgia and Florida, issued a ruling based on First Amendment that barred an injunction against conversion therapy. However, about 700,000 adults in the U.S. have received conversion therapy, and 350,000 of them were adolescents, according to The Williams Institute School of Law at UCLA.

Building more roads won’t ease gridlock | CBC News

Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at the University of California Los Angeles, said an even bigger negative social impact of congestion is it makes residents and politicians reluctant to build more housing in big cities such as L.A. or Toronto for fear of worsening traffic problems, making housing scarce and unaffordable.

When will we see the end of the COVID pandemic? | CNBC

Medical experts, including White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, agree that COVID may never completely vanish. “It’s very unlikely that we’re ever going to be able to get rid of COVID,” Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, tells CNBC Make It. (Brewer is also interviewed about COVID booster shots by NBCLX and KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)