“This either closes the book on the Syrian rebellion, or it closes a chapter in the Syrian rebellion. We don’t know what yet. The main actor over the last week has been an organization known as HTS. It’s lead by an individual called Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. HTS can be traced all the way back to Al-Qaida in Iraq, into the Islamic state, and then it became something called the Nusra Front, and then basically morphed into HTS,” said UCLA’s James Gelvin (approx. 2:00 mark. Also: UCLA’s Benjamin Radd was featured on Spectrum News 1).

A major part of that grant money will go towards developing California’s first in-road electric charging system, a test project on the UCLA campus that would use inductive coils in a roadbed to wirelessly provide charge to the batteries of electric-powered UCLA BruinBus vehicles.

Jim Newton, former L.A. Times editor at large and current professor of communications and public policy at UCLA, deems the AI meter “clownishly stupid” and an undermining of the paper’s staff. “I just see no way for it to work. No way for it to be meaningful … The way to produce thoughtful, analytical, truthful news is to hire editors and reporters who are experienced and who can do that, and then trust them to do it, not to insert some bot into their work,” Newton says. “It just strikes me as doomed to fail and to be ridiculed on the way.”

Hiroshi Motomura, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law, thinks it’s unlikely the Supreme Court would overturn Wong Kim Ark. That’s because while possible, he says, that would reverse more than a century of precedent. (Motormura was also quoted by Mother Jones.)

Gary Orfield, a professor of education, law, political science and urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, called the ruling sensible and said there was a good reason the Supreme Court left the issue undecided in last year’s affirmative action decision.

[Matt] Barreto, who is also a professor of political science at UCLA, believes that his academic expertise gives him an edge. “Most of these other pollsters haven’t published 83 academic articles on polling methodology and don’t have Ph.D.s,” he told me. “I would invite them to attend the graduate seminar I teach on the subject.”

Eugene Volokh, a professor at the UCLA School of Law who is considered one of the nation’s leading free speech experts, also believes the artwork displayed in a government-funded museum like [East Tennessee State University’s] can be considered government speech.

Yifang Zhu, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and an expert in air pollution, said the ways household appliances affected outdoor air pollution had largely gone understudied and that the new research helped fill in a gap. “Every sector needs to be looked at,” she said. “People can realize there are more benefits than just improved indoor air quality by electrifying households.”

According to UCLA researchers studying the health impacts of the gas leak, pregnant women living near the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility during and after the blowout were more likely to have premature births and low-weight newborns compared to women in other communities.

According to a UCLA report, the CHIP ordinance would satisfy the state’s housing requirement. But, researchers found that exempting single-family parcels form zoning reform “raises questions about the city’s abilities to meet its housing production goals and to affirmatively further fair housing, as required by state law.”

It’s crucial to ask your doctor which symptoms are just normal discomforts due to physiological changes in the body, which ones require a doctor’s visit within a few days and which could indicate serious complications and warrant immediate care at an ER or urgent care center, says Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an OB-GYN at UCLA Health and associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

The influenza diagnostic test cannot tell you how contagious a person is, said Dr. Tara Vijayan, medical director of the Adult Antimicrobial Stewardship program at UCLA Health.