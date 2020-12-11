UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The year 2020 has been the worst in the lives of pretty much everyone you know. Imagine, then, in this darkest of clouds, spending your days studying silver linings. That’s the job of Daniel Fessler and Stacey Freeman, two academics who head UCLA’s Bedari Kindness Institute, a new multi-disciplinary program.

“The state has higher unemployment than in the U.S. overall, and the state is due to grow faster than the U.S. once restrictions are lifted and the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror,” UCLA Anderson Forecast economists Jerry Nickelsburg and Leila Bengali wrote. (Also: City News Service, MyNewsLA, Bloomberg, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

Just a few weeks ago, the chance of getting COVID-19 was relatively rare, like the chance of getting soaked while dining outside when there’s just a light sprinkle, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Now, the virus is so widespread, the situation is more like a heavy storm. “If it’s a downpour — because the whole community has widespread transmission — if you’re going to be outside, you’re going to get wet. You could get the virus,” Kim-Farley said.

For the general public not given special consideration, it will likely be spring or summer before vaccines are available, said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. The initial allotment this year won’t even cover all 2.4 million healthcare workers in California, he said. “If I were planning a wedding for next summer, I would plan it in a way so that everything is cancelable,” he said. (Brewer was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

“It’s attacking Latino households,” said Dr. David E. Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the University of California, Los Angeles. It doesn’t help, he said, that Latinos are twice as likely to be uninsured than other groups and many earn low wages, forcing them to work multiple jobs.

“We wanted to know whether these moratoriums could protect people from COVID,” said Kathryn Leifheit, lead author on the study and researcher at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. And they do, the study found. “But the flip side of that is, when you get rid of them, people experience more COVID cases and deaths.” (Also: ABC’s “Nightline”.)

“This is really going to be a change in how we’re managing COVID-19 here in this country. When we have our leaders actually using science and modeling good behavior that everybody can see, will make an enormous difference,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on Global News (Canada).)

“It’s questionable that banning [symbols like the Confederate flag] will overall transform behavior on the site,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, professor and author at UCLA. “We know that on platforms like Facebook and Twitter that more inflammatory content that is predicted to be attention-grabbing often goes viral.”

The atlas was created by the University of California Los Angeles and the nine-county Bay Area Regional Energy Network or BayREN, which is run by the Association of Bay Area Governments. The $375,000 tool paid for by state ratepayers is based on a similar atlas created by UCLA in the Los Angeles area years earlier.

About 20% of breast cancer cases occur in women younger than 50, many of whom face significant struggles. “For women in their 30s and 40s, the experience with breast cancer and its treatments is substantially different from that of older women,” said study author Dr. Patricia Ganz, associate director for population science research at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

And should Becerra back a progressive health agenda in California, similar proposals could follow from other states, said Mark Peterson, a professor of public policy, political science and law at UCLA. “California has pushed the envelope on health care beyond where other states are,” he said. “And that gives more capacity for California sensibilities and ideas to get into the mix in Washington.”

“Freemasons are a social and philanthropic organization meant to make its members lead more virtuous and socially oriented lives,” says Margaret Jacob, professor of history at University of California, Los Angeles, and author of “Living the Enlightenment: Freemasonry and Politics in Eighteenth-Century Europe.”