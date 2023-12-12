UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Joseph Fishkin) Last week, the wealthiest Americans had their day in court. The case before the Supreme Court, Moore v. United States, is a challenge to an obscure and narrow provision of the tax code, in Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that taxes certain assets held abroad.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eugene Volokh) Antisemitism on campus is a real problem, and in this fraught moment, many Jewish students are understandably scared. But if freedom of expression is to survive on American campuses — and for our nation’s vitality, it must — Magill’s original answer was right. Context does matter.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Keith Vossel) Rock Hudson’s death in 1985 from AIDS started a robust and overdue public discussion about the disease. Until then, despite pleas from those in the most affected communities, AIDS had been in the shadows.

After the June crackdown in Los Cabos, a delegate of the attorney general’s office in Baja California Sur told The Times the four-day series of raids was spurred by local news reports, which were largely based on the Times reporting and work by a team of UCLA researchers. Chelsea Shover, one of the researchers who published a study documenting the problem of counterfeit pills in Mexico this year, welcomed news of the raid. “This is an encouraging step,” she said Saturday. “Stopping pharmacies from selling counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl will likely save lives.” (Also: Associated Press.)

“It’s pretty clear that if elected, Trump would use all his constitutional powers aggressively to pursue his agenda,” said Daniel Treisman, professor of political science at the University of California at Los Angeles, and author of the book, “The New Autocracy.” (Treisman was also interviewed by CNN International about Russian President Vladimir Putin.)

“About 55 million Americans would suddenly be uninsured and insurance companies would once again be allowed to deny health insurance, or charge substantially higher premiums, to anyone with a pre-existing condition,” said Gerald Kominski, professor emeritus of health policy and management and senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “This may be the world ideologues want us to live in, but it would be a public health disaster.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) But Republicans are not “turning it around.” Despite holding the majority in the House, the GOP isn’t doing anything to address young people’s most specific concerns — whether it’s gun violence, climate change or student loans. Instead, the party — often behind closed doors — is taking a page out of the anti-democracy playbook.

How to describe the weather in Southern California this year? All that rain? That snow? Spring floods and a summertime hurricane? “Distinctly different,” says Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist who chooses his words carefully.

Even as he embraced change, however, Rabbi Ellenson still lived a largely traditional Jewish lifestyle. He did not, like some who studied religion, prioritize scholarship over faith and practice, said David Myers, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. For Rabbi Ellenson, “this was a personal journey,” Myers said. “The question that animated his life was: How does the Jewish religious tradition adapt, transform and resist the powerful forces of modernity?” he added. “He lived this tension every day.”

Likewise, “if Cybertruck helps them develop technologies and production practices that they then roll out on other future models, it may pay off,” said Olav Sorenson, professor of strategy and sociology at UCLA and faculty director of its Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

“People are not as diligent in terms of putting on sunscreen on the sun-exposed areas, so oftentimes, we need to remind our patients to make sure that they still do the standard application of sunscreen,” said April Armstrong, the chief of dermatology at UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.