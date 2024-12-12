UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Hollywood’s growing obsession with acquiring book rights to produce content — as well as streaming services betting on period pieces to expand their international footprint — may help explain why these Latino-focused adaptations emerged at the same time, according to Castillo and Ana-Christina Ramón, director of the entertainment and media research initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Ramón was quoted.)

Diane Mizrachi, a librarian at UCLA, knew virtually nothing of the looted books until 2020, when she received an unexpected email. It came from a curator at the Jewish Museum in Prague who has been trying to rebuild the collection of the Czech capital’s Jewish Religious Community Library, which was decimated by the Nazis. (Mizrachi was quoted.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Tyrone Howard) Los Angeles Unified School District has said it is removing race as a factor for determining which students will be helped by its Black Student Achievement Plan. The move comes after a federal civil rights complaint about the program was filed by a conservative group in Virginia in 2023. The group charged that the plan was unconstitutional because it targeted support for students based solely on race.

A recent study from the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies found the city’s proposal to leave single-family neighborhoods untouched will not produce enough housing to meet those state-mandated goals by 2029. The plan does increase housing capacity by about 30% compared with current policies, the UCLA researchers found. And it succeeds at channeling much of that new housing into wealthier parts of the city. (UCLA’s Shane Phillips was quoted.)

His proposed executive order is also unlikely to withstand any legal challenges as the likelihood of the Supreme Court, despite its conservative majority, striking birthright citizenship from the Constitution is slim to none, added Hiroshi Motomura, a UCLA School of Law professor and faculty co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and policy.

Trump could limit immigration by executive order, making it harder for people to come into the country and have children, but birthright citizenship is a constitutionally guaranteed right, said Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA. “The whole reason it is in the Constitution is to take it out of the hands of politicians,” Winkler said.

“Southern California had a couple of wet years in a row, and that means a build-up of fuels in wildlands,” Alex Hall, director of UCLA’s Center for Climate Science, wrote in a statement. “The current wet season has been very dry so far. The sequence of very wet followed dry conditions sets the stage for big wildfires.” (Hall was also quoted in USA Today.)

Salespeople start with presentations for a couple of reasons. It can help build trust, first and foremost. But it’s also about explaining why a person should drop many thousands of dollars on an oft-unsexy home project. “What they’re doing is trying to unpack in a vivid way the financial value of a pretty boring commoditized package,” says Hal Hershfield, a professor of marketing and behavioral decision-making and psychology at UCLA.

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that 21% of California dentists saw Medi-Cal patients of all ages, according to data from 2019 to 2021. Often those dentists limit the number of Medi-Cal patients they will see; only 15% of adult enrollees might get dental care in a given year.

It’s a toss-up on predicting which way the various judges presiding over these cases will go, UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh tells Rolling Stone. “There is no real binding precedent that is set for this kind of situation,” he explains. “Different judges will just keep reaching different results, as it appears to be the case in this particular state of litigation.”

“There’s a correlation between the creation of these shuls and the arrival of a new demographic constituency,” said David Myers, a professor of Jewish history at UCLA who co-authored the Nishma study, and a Pico-Robertson resident. One of the new shuls, a French Moroccan congregation called Magen Avot, occupies a storefront that once held a kosher seafood market. “From gefilte fish to Moroccan spiced fish,” he mused.

Meanwhile, a 2024 report from the Higher Education Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, revealed that about one in four stopped-out students see not feeling as if they fit in as a very important or important piece of their decision.