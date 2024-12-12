UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“If they don’t set a clear goal, they’re just going to end up in the same situation five, 10, 15 years down the line,” said Denise Grab, a researcher at UCLA Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “This is bonkers,” she added.

Beginning Thursday, you may see more meteors in the night sky. While there is a chance that the light of the full moon will wash out dimmer meteors, you will still be able to see some, Dakotah Tyler, a doctoral candidate in astronomy and astrophysics at UCLA who studies exoplanets, tells NPR.

California’s economic future is full of “many new unknowns” thanks to uncertainty about the incoming Trump administration, a new UCLA Anderson state economic forecast said Wednesday. While the state’s economy looks healthy, “uncertainty with respect to the current forecast is elevated,” the forecast said.

UCLA Health has a support animal directory similar to a college football roster. There’s Bart, Beau, two Lolas and about 75 other dogs, plus four miniature horses, including Liberty Belle and Willow Blue. The support animals all live with their owners, who go through intensive training to be able to bring their pets into hospitals when needed … “They are unconditional love and support,” says Erin Rice, director of UCLA’s People-Animal Connection program. “Who else is that excited to see you?”

Sharon Dolovich, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, has been researching sleep deprivation in prisons and jails for a forthcoming academic paper and said she was surprised at the paucity of studies on the topic, considering that it affects almost every aspect of the corrections system, from security to mental and physical health.

“Emergency room visits for flu have been low, although increasing. But wastewater surveillance shows a lot of flu cases right now,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang (approx. :50 mark).

“In children and teens, snoring is most commonly due to enlargement of the tonsils and adenoids,” says Dr. Nina Shapiro, a professor emerita at UCLA and a pediatric otolaryngologist at Westside Head and Neck in Los Angeles.

Drag has long been considered visual performance rather than conduct. And in the U.S., even controversial performances are protected by the Constitution, said Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment scholar and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Such fears are unfounded. According to a study from the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law, transgender people comprise just 0.5% of adults and just 1.5% of youth in the U.S.

Research does not back Mace’s claims. In fact, a study from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that transgender women and men were more likely to be victims of violence than their cisgender counterparts.