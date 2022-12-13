UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Defeating election deniers in 2024 | Los Angeles Times

But obstacles remain for newly elected officeholders who hope to safeguard the electoral process, with some local and state officials making moves that erode trust in the system … “There’s still a lot of reason to be worried, in part because there are still places where election deniers have some power,” said Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project.

Karen Bass’ plan to curb homelessness in L.A. | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jim Newton) Promising to “move people inside” and announcing her plans to declare a state of emergency on homelessness as her first official act, Congresswoman Karen Bass, a native of Los Angeles who has represented parts of the city for nearly two decades, took the oath of office as its mayor on Sunday.

Can fewer parking spaces improve California? | Los Angeles Times

Last week I brought you a perspective from parking prophet Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at UCLA. Shoup has spent decades studying the effects parking has on cities. One focal point in his research is mandates that require developers to construct a certain amount of off-street parking spaces per unit of housing … Shoup’s basic conclusion: Dedicating so much space to parking makes housing more expensive, traffic more congested and air pollution worse.

Rain gives California cause for hope | Los Angeles Times

“We did have some decent early season water, and now December is looking good for most of the state just based on what’s already happened,” [UCLA’s Daniel] Swain said. But there is a “tilt in the odds toward drier-than-average conditions January through spring.”

Black psychiatrists and teens of color | New York Times

Dr. Eraka Bath, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at U.C.L.A., characterized the Morehouse team’s work as “anti-racist clinical care.” Dr. Bath was quick to emphasize that she was not suggesting malice on the part of other providers, only that ideas about behavior can become unconsciously hardened. “Despite our best intentions, we can reinforce racism,” she said.

Time is weirder than you think | New York Times’ “Ezra Klein Show”

“You are the best time machine that has ever been built,” Dean Buonomano writes in his book “Your Brain Is a Time Machine: The Neuroscience and Physics of Time.” Buonomano is a professor of neurobiology and psychology at U.C.L.A. who studies the relationship between time and the human brain. (Buonomano was interviewed.)

America’s fusion energy breakthrough | Washington Post

The lasers used at the Livermore lab are only about 1 percent efficient, according to Troy Carter, a plasma physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles. That means that it takes about 100 times more energy to run the lasers than they are ultimately able to deliver to the hydrogen atoms. (Carter was also quoted by Forbes.)

Remembering Joan Didion, beyond her words | Washington Post

In “Joan Didion: What She Means” at UCLA’s Hammer Museum, the first exhibition about Didion since her December 2021 death, her presence and world are evoked in many ways. Quotes from her writing about driving and much more cover the walls, and archival items about her and her family abound. The gallery space is filled with paintings, sculptures, photographs and videos from a wide variety of artists, building a portrait of Didion as in a collage. (UCLA’s Connie Butler was quoted.)

Philadelphia police misconduct payouts on the rise | Axios

UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz, who studies police misconduct litigation, said there’s a “notion that courthouses are filled to the brim with frivolous cases,” but she found some in the Philly area were dismissed despite “evidence of constitutional violations.”