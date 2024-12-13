UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Downtown Magnets High School was the site today where students, UCLA leadership and other community leaders celebrated long-term partnerships between the university and the high school to help students go to college. (UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt was featured.)

A medieval literature course next term at the University of California, Los Angeles will lean heavily on the use of artificial intelligence, including to generate a single custom textbook, the university announced last week … But the course’s professor said using AI will allow her to teach the material more deeply. “I feel more empowered by this process,” said Zrinka Stahuljak, a professor of comparative literature and French. “I am more of a teacher than I’ve ever been.”

(Article by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) Dr. Jesse Mills, a urologist and the director of the men’s clinic at UCLA Health, calls the dietary supplements “truck stop Viagra” and worries that people who get relief from erectile dysfunction with supplements may also be missing opportunities to catch early heart disease.

The next morning, she took Syanne to Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA. Doctors took another blood sample. It didn’t contain any T cells. Zero. The urgency multiplied. “We’ve never had a zero,” said Dr. Caroline Kuo, UCLA immunologist. After batteries of tests and several trips to UCLA, the condition was diagnosed as congenital athymia. Syanne didn’t have a thymus.

“Because this is the largest air hub facility on the West Coast,” said Kent Wong, who teaches at the UCLA Labor Center. “So the fact that this organizing is taking place at this facility is a big deal.”

According to a 1988 federal appeals court decision, “the government can’t enforce a subpoena that is just ‘fishing’ for data about undocumented people,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, a scholar on immigration law at UCLA. That’s in contrast to “trying to gather information on a particular individual that the government has reason to suspect is here in violation of the immigration laws.”