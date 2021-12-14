UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How Native storytellers are breaking into Hollywood | Los Angeles Times

In Hollywood, Indigenous artists have been fighting invisibility, misrepresentation and erasure on screen for over a century, and even recent industry statistics indicate not much has changed. UCLA’s 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report found that in the 2019–2020 season, not a single broadcast, cable or digital scripted show featured a Native person in a lead role; across the top films of 2020, Native actors constituted only 1.1% of leads.

Year-end storms spare Southern California more fires | Los Angeles Times

Southern California’s relative good fortune this fire season is not likely to last forever, however. “If you really wanted to concoct the worst-case scenario for Southern California fire, you’d have a very wet winter in one year followed by extremely hot conditions and very dry conditions the year after it,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said.

For LGBT asylum seekers, a new shot at life | Associated Press

The Biden administration has rescinded a rule that made it harder for migrants, including LGBT persons, to qualify for asylum because of domestic abuse or gang violence, said Ari Shaw, a director at the Williams Institute, a research center at the UCLA School of Law focused on sexual orientation and gender identities. But other harmful Trump-era policies also remain in effect, such as the use of Title 42 of the U.S. Code to justify denying asylum claims based on coronavirus concerns, Shaw said.

Denmark, Norway predict big spike in omicron | New York Times

Out of 43 documented cases, 34 — or about 79% — were people who were fully vaccinated. “This thing can spread, and it can spread whether or not you were vaccinated,” Christina Ramirez, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles, said.

Astronomers discuss James Webb Space Telescope | New York Times

After $10 billion and years of delays, the telescope is finally scheduled to lift off from a European launch site in French Guiana on its way to a point a million miles on the other side of the moon … Andrea Ghez of the University of California, Los Angeles, who won the Nobel Prize in 2020 for her observations of the black hole in the center of our galaxy, said she kept herself sane “by trusting that really smart people have worked really hard to get things right.”

Census Bureau mostly led by white people | National Public Radio

“I do believe that this is a part of the puzzle,” says Desi Small-Rodriguez — an assistant professor of sociology at UCLA who served on the bureau’s National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic and Other Populations — of the need to diversify a Senior Executive Service at the bureau that is predominantly both white and male.

California mandates masks again | CalMatters

And while it can be discouraging to be talking about a universal mask mandate once again, Shira Shafir, an epidemiology professor at UCLA, said people must continue relying on masking, good ventilation and testing. The type of mask makes a difference, Shafir said. With an improving supply chain, people should opt for surgical and N95 masks and ensure they fit well over the nose and under the chin.

Gov. Newsom reacts to Supreme Court decision | KPCC-FM

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to use a similar legal tactic here in California to go after those who put “ghost guns” and assault weapons on the streets … UCLA law professor Jon Michaels says it is an unusual strategy. “There’s Gov. Newsom, basically taking a shot at the Supreme Court by saying, ‘You profess to be this a political institution — let’s see you put your money where your mouth is and uphold a law that conceivably could make it very onerous to be in the gun industry in the state of California.’”