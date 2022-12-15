UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Fusion breakthrough draws energy gain | NBC News

Scientists must now find ways to reduce inefficiencies, burn a larger portion of available fuel during the reaction and harness the energy for use as electricity, said Troy Carter, a professor in UCLA’s department of physics and astronomy and the director of the Plasma Science and Technology Institute. (Carter was also quoted by Vox.)

How COVID immunity works now | Time

“With repeated doses [of vaccine], it looks like the antibodies do improve qualitatively, and not just quantitatively,” says Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They become more efficient.”

‘Dark money in politics an even darker place’ now | Washington Post

Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA Law, said he expects the ruling will only further a “deterioration” in the effectiveness of the [Federal Election Commission] that has been going on for the past 15 years … “There used to be more moments of cooperation and less obstructionism and more fighting things out,” he said. Now “the Republican commissioners have a way to render many of their opinions essentially unreviewable by the courts.”

How do you prove there’s ice on the Moon? | Wired

“For me, this is a dream measurement,” says David Paige, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles who has been part of the mission since its inception nearly a decade ago. “It’s an opportunity to make a real rapid advancement with such a small spacecraft.” Once the team has mapped out the distribution of surface ice at the South Pole, they can use it to guide future landers, rovers, and eventually humans to places where they can collect frosty samples.

Attacking teachers won’t improve schools | New York Times

A study based on a survey last summer … conducted by the Institute for Democracy, Education and Access at U.C.L.A. and the Civic Engagement Research Group at the University of California-Riverside … found: Public schools increasingly are targets of conservative political groups focusing on what they term “Critical Race Theory,” as well as issues of sexuality and gender identity. These political conflicts have created a broad chilling effect that has limited opportunities for students to practice respectful dialogue on controversial topics and made it harder to address rampant misinformation.

China’s new COVID policy may put supply chains at risk | Barron’s

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) In October, the Chinese government declared its zero-COVID policy to be the best and most cost-effective. That has made the strict policy’s sudden end in the past several days a surprise to many, even the policy’s fiercest critics. The rapid change has also sparked concerns about how potential new public health risks will further disrupt supply chains. Will this mark the beginning of the end of China’s dominant role in global supply chains?

Black people with diabetes less likely to get insulin pumps | HealthDay News

“The big message is that over a 20-year period, we saw a pretty large increase in insulin pump use across all patients, but no change in distribution by race or socioeconomic status,” said study author Dr. Estelle Everett, an assistant professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Despite the overall increase, most populations are really not able to benefit from insulin pump use and these are the groups who have more challenges managing their diabetes.”

Lost items tell hidden story of U.S. migrant crisis | Reuters

They are all part of a new exhibition in Los Angeles … where a hidden side of the migrant crisis at the U.S.–Mexico border is brought into full view. It’s called “Hostile Terrain ‘94 – Undocumented Migration Project.” Jason De Leon, an anthropologist at UCLA, is the executive director. He’s been going into the desert since 2009 to collect and document what was left behind by migrants … many of whom never made it to the United States. (De Leon was interviewed.)

Light pollution in Idaho | Boise State Public Radio

Jules de la Cruz was studying environmental science at UCLA when she got an assignment to go to Idaho as a “light pollution ambassador.” She arrived with one other student, Mahliya Purificacion. Together, they got ready for their first mission … Last summer, the program allowed an “astronomer-in-residence” to visit the Stanley area. It also led to the partnership with Professor Travis Longcore at UCLA, which brought Purificacion and de la Cruz to the reserve as NASA “light pollution ambassadors” to study the sources of light pollution seeping in. (de la Cruz was quoted.)

Racism takes its toll on brain and body | Scienmag

Structural racism has not only psychosocial but also biological consequences. Discrimination has been shown to contribute to mental and physical disorders including obesity, depression, and addiction, but the biological pathways from a social experience to its impacts on the body remain unknown. A new study examines the role of the brain-gut microbiome (BGM) system in discrimination-related health issues. (UCLA’s Dr. Tien Dong and Dr. Gilbert Gee were cited; Dong was quoted.)

L.A. says no more gas stoves, heaters in new buildings | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I look at this as not just a challenge but an amazing opportunity. If you look at what is expected to happen with this ordinance, there will be an increase in the number of appliances in the home, gradually, from natural gas to electric,” said UCLA’s Rajit Gadh (approx. 6:05 mark).