J.R. DeShazo, director of the Luskin Center for Innovation at UCLA, remembers when Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor, vowed to revamp California’s highways as “Hydrogen Highways” in 2004. The infrastructure to support hydrogen fuel for transportation never materialized. DeShazo doubts it ever will.

“There are a considerable number of possibilities for filling constitutional offices that no governor in the history of the state has had,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “So, I would say that Gov. Newsom’s fingerprints or imprint will be on state politics … and national politics to some degree,” he continued. “It’s an unprecedented opportunity and responsibility that has fallen in the governor’s lap.”

So Stephen Hubbell of the University of California at Los Angeles adapted Kimura’s framework to ecology. In Hubbell’s 2001 book “The Unified Neutral Theory of Biodiversity and Biogeography,” he argued that many species can occupy any given niche, and whether a particular species holds it is ultimately driven by chance. Whole ecosystems evolve through random “ecological drift,” much as genetic drift has influenced the frequency of traits.

“We’re fully anticipating that some of the smaller schools will not make it,” said Patricia Gandara, a research professor of education at UCLA. “Some of the liberal arts schools, especially, are struggling to stay afloat. It’s a really terrible problem.”

“This is frankly unacceptable,” said Sharon Dolovich, faculty director of the UCLA Prison Law & Policy Program and director of COVID Behind Bars. “I’ve been hearing the number 62 for at least a couple of months, if not longer. It’s just a trickle. ”It’s not going to make any appreciable difference when we’re talking about COVID-risks, and it just tells you that the governor and the Department of Corrections are not taking this crisis seriously,” she said.

“I know we’re going to have very tough and sad times ahead because of the surge and a limited vaccine supply, but I am really hopeful that this is the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Peter G. Szilagyi, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California at Los Angeles. (Szilagyi was also quoted by CNN and CNBC.)

“You can do the math and see we won’t get beyond that high-risk group even with the initial allotments we are supposed to receive,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Simon was also quoted. Brewer was also quoted by Well+Good, Women’s Health and Daily Beast.)

“The velocity of the increase — or the steepness of the curve — is much more prominent now than it was earlier,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“We actually have, in this country, standardized emergency protocols for different versions of crisis,” said Deborah Glik, professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Fire, you look to the fire service. Terrorism, you look to the FBI or the police. In a pandemic, the leadership falls on the health sector.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Elline Lipkin) Now that 2020 has left us all depleted, wrung out with grief and disappointment, this season seems like the perfect time to do away with the pretense of it all. In my mailbox this year, I am hoping to see do-it-yourself haircuts, pants without zippers, and yes, the quarantine 15 that all that home baking piled on.

“We’re talking about individuals who have repeated and consistent contact with COVID-19 in patients, as well as with those who are suspected of having COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Cherry, chief medical and quality control officer with UCLA Health. “We want to make sure we prioritize the supply of vaccine for those clinical providers.”

Longtime nurse Marcia Santini [of UCLA] says she would encourage people to take it, especially now that she, her husband and son have been infected with the virus and recently lost coworkers who fell ill with it. “I understand the concern about the vaccine. I’d be lying to you if I told you I haven’t thought about whether or not I’ll get it right away or not but now after seeing this virus and how it’s affecting my whole family,” Santini said. “We just lost two coworkers this week. Two young healthy men who have died.”

“It’s critical that there be diversity in the COVID-19 clinical trials,” said Dr. Arleen Brown, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, in a recent California Medical Association webinar. “In order to have people take up the vaccine, they have to have a sense that this is a vaccine that will work for them.”

“NHPIs are currently seeing infection rates up to five times that of white people in Los Angeles County alone, and this impact is being felt across the country,” [UCLA’s Ninez] Ponce told Vox. “The impact on the NHPIs is devastating, and without accurate data, lives are lost each day.”

“This shared temporary sacrifice is our duty,” Shira Shafir, associate professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said recently.

“We did pretty good, and it was at a time when New York was doing really poorly, and we were doing really well,” said Karin Michels, chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. “But people become fatigued with the restrictions, and it’s very understandable, because people have been home a long time.” (UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley was also quoted.)

“If we get a wave of mass evictions in the new year, we’re going to see a huge range of long-term effects,” said Kathryn Leifheit, a UCLA researcher who studies the effect of housing disruptions on health.

Last month, the Mexican people on both sides of la frontera and our allies lost a brilliant scholar, activist and poet with the passing of Juan Gómez-Quiñones, or JGQ, as people often called him. It was one of the saddest days of my life. … For more than 50 years, from graduate student to full professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, department of history, JGQ dedicated his life to uplifting the people of the sun through his superior scholarship, dedicated mentorship, political actions and eloquent words.

“Whether you’re working in home care, whether you’re a nanny doing childcare work, or if you’re coming in and house cleaning, like across the board, they were just making around $10 an hour,” said UCLA’s Saba Waheed.

According to the book “Life at Home in the Twenty-First Century: 32 Families Open Their Doors” published by UCLA’s Center on Everyday Lives and Families (CELF), experts have found that a higher density of household objects in a home leads to a higher cortisol level in female homeowners. As an increase in the release of cortisol is associated with higher stress levels, the finding suggests that females actually suffer from additional stress when living amongst clutter.