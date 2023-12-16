UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Unsheltered people in Los Angeles were substantially more likely to be contacted by police than outreach workers during homeless encampment sweeps, according to a survey by USC and UCLA researchers. More than half of survey respondents said they’d been forced to move at least once because of L.A.’s anti-camping laws. Of those, 53% said they were notified of the sweep by police, and only 15% were contacted by outreach workers.

“Where if you have a family or student that’s in need of some additional support by way of mental health, by way of housing, by way of just connecting the dots with medical services or what have you; these individuals are well-skilled and are very adept and are knowledgeable about how to connect adults and their children to services,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:50 mark).

Violations of child labor laws are on the rise in the U.S., according to a report earlier this year by the Economic Policy Institute. The number of minors employed in violation of child labor laws increased 37% in the last year, the report found, with a 283% increase since 2015. “We’ve seen a lot more of it in the last two years,” said Victor Narro, a UCLA professor of labor studies. “The laws to protect workers are very weak, and then you throw children into it.”

The separations stem from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s ongoing practice of releasing high volumes of migrants to street locations around San Diego County without coordinated reception plans, according to the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy and three other groups that signed the letter … “If the guidance truly is in furtherance of CBP’s stated commitment to maintaining unity of families, then in practice it should be implemented in a way that allows for families to report and have documented their relationships in accordance with the realities of people who are forced to flee their countries,” said Monika Langarica, an attorney with the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA.

Online memorials and news stories about pregnant people dying “leave me to think that this constantly negative perspective that is pushed on Black women and birthing women in this country has this same effect,” said Kortney James, a maternal health policy researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles. “It takes a toll.”

Models are showing an “upcoming wet pattern across essentially all of [California] that will likely last at least two weeks,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Storms will start out very warm, with high snow levels, before becoming somewhat colder later in the sequence.” (Swain was also quoted by La Opinión.)

It’s an “elegant” study, says Monte Neate-Clegg, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the work. He hopes further work can help scientists better understand how birds around the globe will cope with climate change.

“The presidents’ analysis, legally speaking, was correct. That, indeed, there are lots of questions that can’t be answered yes or no,” said Eugene Volokh, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles. He continued, “They’re under oath, they’re supposed to tell the truth. And the truth is that advocacy of genocide is sometimes protected under the First Amendment and sometimes not.”

“Only the United States can exert pressure on Israel, either by threatening to vote for or abstain on a call by the [UN] Security Council for a ceasefire, or by threatening to reduce or end its material support for the Israeli offensive,” says UCLA Middle Eastern history professor James Gelvin. Thus far, the U.S. has not been interested in taking such steps, allowing Israel to continue its wartime policies without needing to take into account the critiques it’s fielding from other countries.

Women’s health experts are excited about the new option to treat postpartum depression. “This could be a big deal,” said Dr. Misty Richards, an assistant clinical professor of child and adolescent psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Timing is of the essence when treating postpartum depression, Richards added.

“Overall, the main story about Kanye West is once it became widely known that he is extremely antisemitic — and over a long enough period that his expressions may be related to manic episodes but not confined to just one of them — that every organization he had been collaborating with fled from having any association with him,” [UCLA’s Gabriel] Rossman adds.