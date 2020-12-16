UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Millennials show “strong racial bias and anti-Blackness” when looking for roommates, a study released Monday by the University of California, Los Angeles suggested. … “Our study suggests that as millennials continue to gain access to positions of power, they are likely to perpetuate racial inequality rather than enact a post-racial system,” the researchers wrote in the study, which was led by UCLA sociology professor S. Michael Gaddis and focused on millennials looking for roommates in Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia. (Also: MyNewsLA.)

“This is the most extraordinary event, as a matter of legal ethics, and as a matter of democratic integrity, that I think any of us have experienced,” says Scott Cummings, a legal ethics expert at UCLA School of Law. “If the bars cannot find the political will and resources to do something about that, then they are really risking their legitimacy.”

“If you asked five flu epidemiologists what they thought the relative contributions are, you’d have a decent chance of getting five different answers,” Dylan Morris, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA studying the ecology and evolution of viruses, says with a laugh.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Robert Kaplan) Most of those who have been infected are probably immune to some degree. We should allocate our limited early vaccine supply primarily to people who have not yet been infected. That would allow us to reach population-wide immunity levels faster, and potentially end the pandemic weeks or months earlier.

“There’s no need for that many to have died,” said David Hayes-Bautista, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We chose, as a country, to take our foot off the gas pedal. We chose to, and that’s the tragedy.’’

A number of local healthcare workers have reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use, according to a new survey from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Two-thirds of the health workers that we surveyed wished to delay vaccination or not get vaccinated,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, the senior author of the study, said Monday. (Rimoin was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “Take Two.”)

“The bigger question is what sort of values, priorities and behaviours will remain salient in people’s minds?” says Hal Hershfield, associate professor of marketing and behavioural decision-making at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. “A lot of people are surprised at what sort of things they’re valuing now and what sort of things they can do without.”

Likewise, because nursing homes are highly controlled environments, staff can wear additional PPE, and limit visitations in order to protect residents and reduce the urgency of vaccinating them. “Nursing homes are doing a great deal of testing of residents and staff,” Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA who previously worked at the CDC, told The Daily Beast.

Age is a big one, said Otto Yang, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “The very young and very old have trouble making immune responses in general; not that it takes more time, they just can’t reach the same [antibody] levels,” Yang said.

A solution has been put forth to the academic community. The achievement was a team effort. The paper has three co-authors: Aayush Jain, a graduate student researcher in the Center for Encrypted Functionalities (CEF) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and research intern at the NTT Research Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab… and Amit Sahai, Symantec Chair Professor of Computer Science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and director of the CEF. (Jain is quoted.)

The positive emotional and intellectual connotations of sitting around a fire are cultural, a tradition coming out of colder European countries with a history of celebratory bonfires, says Daniel M.T. Fessler, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at UCLA.

“But it’s almost impossible to make something feel truly authentic if one tries somehow to ‘reverse engineer’ it after the fact,” said [Tom] Nunan, a lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, graduate school for theater, film and TV.

Now, scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center describe a new combination therapy that suppresses the MAPK pathway by holding cancer-driving proteins in a death grip. This combination of two small molecules has the potential to treat not only BRAF mutated melanoma but also additional aggressive subtypes of cancers, including melanoma, lung, pancreatic and colon cancers that harbor common mutations in cancer genes called RAS or NF1. (UCLA’s Dr. Roger Lo and Dr. Gatien Moriceau are quoted.)